BRS' KT Rama Rao met polytechnic students in Miryalaguda and assured them their concerns about college land and technical education will be a top priority in the Telangana Assembly. He promised to seek a clear response from the government on the issues.

KTR Assures Action on Student Concerns

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday assured polytechnic students that their concerns will be raised with priority in the Telangana Assembly sessions beginning September 7.

While KTR was travelling to Miryalaguda for a public meeting, a group of polytechnic students met him near Mahatma Gandhi University and submitted their concerns. The students drew KTR's attention to issues concerning the land of polytechnic colleges, the future of educational institutions, and technical education. They also sought a clear response from the government on their concerns.

Concerns Over College Land and Education Future

KTR assured the students that their issues would be taken up as a top priority during the upcoming Assembly sessions. He said he would continue to raise the matter until the government provided a clear response and the issue was fully resolved. KTR also expressed concern that the government may be interested in the valuable land on which polytechnic colleges are located.

Proposals for Educational Reforms

He said, “Steps should be taken to strengthen technical education while keeping the future of students in mind.” KTR also spoke about the possibility of introducing dual education programmes, apprenticeships, and practice schools similar to the system in Germany, where students gain practical work experience alongside their studies. He urged the government to focus on policies that would provide students with better technical skills and practical experience.

KTR also reassured the students that they had no reason to worry and promised that the BRS would strongly raise their concerns in the Telangana Assembly. (ANI)