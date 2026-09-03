Telangana Minister Konda Surekha was dropped from the cabinet by CM Revanth Reddy. The move, defended by MP Mallu Ravi, received approval from the Congress high command due to a pending disciplinary case causing political damage to the party.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Thursday defended the decision of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to drop Congress MLA Konda Surekha, saying that the action was taken with the explicit approval of the Congress high command following a pending internal disciplinary case. Speaking to ANI, Ravi clarified that the party's central leadership gave the green light for Surekha's removal after reviewing the controversy surrounding her, adding that it was causing political damage to both the party and the state government. "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dropped Konda Surekha from his cabinet because there is a pending case against her in the Congress Party. After hearing all concerns, the Congress Party high command has given permission to drop Konda Surekha from the cabinet because her comments are damaging the Congress Party and the Congress government," he said.

Disciplinary Panel Recommends Action

Further, Ravi noted that Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman G. Chinna Reddy also made some derogatory remarks against the AICC and PCC President. He added that complaints were formally lodged with both himself and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. "Chinna Reddy is the Vice Chairman, with Cabinet rank, of the Telangana Development Board. He has also made some derogatory comments against the AICC and PCC President. The complaint came to me and the AICC President. As the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, I was asked to submit a report on both cases: Chinna Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Telangana Development Board, and Konda Surekha, Minister for Endowments. I have collected all the information regarding both cases and submitted a detailed report, requesting strict action so that such incidents do not cause damage to the Congress Party and the Congress government," he said.

Row Erupts Over Daughter's Remarks

Meanwhile, the dropping of Surekha follows remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The remarks triggered strong reactions within the party, following which the TPCC disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha in connection with the matter.

'I Am Not at All at Fault': Konda Surekha

Earlier today, Surekha asserted that she committed no wrongdoing and should not be held accountable for statements made independently by her daughter. "I am not at all at fault. They issued me a show-cause, but I had not levelled any allegations against Revanth Reddy or the party. In a meeting, my daughter expressed her frustration. She did that over an MLA candidate and levelled allegations...She spoke about something there on the CM. I am not at all responsible for it. I don't know what she wanted to say," she said.

Dispute Centres on Parkal Constituency

The dispute centres on the Parkal Assembly constituency. During a recent programme in the constituency, Revanth Reddy publicly backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to support him again in the next election. (ANI)