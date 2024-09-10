Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer

    The mother of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College has contradicted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's denial, insisting that the CM did offer financial compensation after her daughter's death, and accusing her of being untruthful.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Kolkata: The mother of the trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being untruthful about not offering financial compensation. On Monday, she countered the CM's statement, asserting that Mamata Banerjee did, in fact, offer money after her daughter's tragic death.

    Kolkata horror: Mamata accuses Centre, Left parties of conspiracy; says never offered money to doctor's family

    Although CM Mamata Banerjee has denied the victim's parents' allegation that the government offered them money, Abhaya's mother has maintained her stance, insisting that she was indeed offered money after the rape and murder of her daughter, accusing the West Bengal CM of lying.

    The mother refuted Chief Minister Banerjee's claims, stating,"My daughter is not going to come back, and I'm not lying about it. The CM offered us compensation and suggested we use it to create a memorial for our daughter, but I told her I won't accept the money until my daughter gets justice."

    Abhaya's mother accused the Chief Minister of attempting to silence the public's demand for justice and suppress the movement seeking truth in her daughter's case. She stated, "Just like my daughter was brutally strangled and evidence was destroyed, the CM is trying to choke the movement. But we won't be silenced. We'll continue to fight and protest until we get justice for Abhaya."

    The victim's cousin revealed that Chief Minister Banerjee personally offered the family financial compensation, contradicting her denial of any such offer. "I can confirm that the Chief Minister herself offered us money, despite her claims that no such offer was made by the police," the cousin said.

    CM Mamata denied allegations that she discussed financial compensation with the victim's family during their meeting, saying, "I never mentioned money. I challenge anyone to produce evidence of such a conversation. These claims are false, part of a conspiracy, and untrue propaganda." She made this statement to the media after an administrative meeting with top police officials and bureaucrats, amidst ongoing protests over the rape and murder case.

    A second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. On Monday, the Supreme Court instructed authorities not to take action against doctors who return to work by 5 pm the next day, while hearing the case related to the incident.

