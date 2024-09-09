Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata horror: Mamata accuses Centre, Left parties of conspiracy; says never offered money to doctor's family

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Central government of orchestrating a conspiracy in relation to the public outrage surrounding the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month.

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    She further alleged that certain Left parties were involved in fueling the controversy.

    Speaking during an administrative review meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, Banerjee denied offering any financial compensation to the family of the deceased postgraduate trainee, dismissing claims that the family had been offered money.

    Also read: Kolkata rape-murder horror: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe by September 17

    As Durga Puja approaches, Banerjee urged the public to shift focus and "return to festivities."

    "I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I have told the parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. I know when to speak what," Banerjee said.

    "This (protest following RG Kar incident) is definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties are also involved in it. Some people are taking advantage of the turmoil in the neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India and Bangladesh are separate nations," she said.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also oversees the home department, revealed that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had offered to resign following the protests. However, she emphasized the need for someone well-versed in law and order, especially with Durga Puja approaching.

    Also read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: WB govt submits report to SC, claims 23 people died amidst doctors' strike

    Banerjee also appealed to junior doctors to return to work as soon as possible.

    The body of a female doctor was discovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty, sparking nationwide protests.

