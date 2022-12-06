Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata police summons BJP leader Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark

    The complaint against the actor was filed by the former Member of Parliament and Communist Party of India (M) leader Mohammed Salim. On Friday, an FIR was registered at the Taltala police station in Kolkata. 
     

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 8:40 PM IST

    Kolkata Police has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Paresh Rawal to West Bengal over his remarks on Bengalis at an election rally in Gujarat. Paresh Rawal has been asked to appear before Taltala Police station on Monday, December 12, 2022.  

    The complaint against the actor was filed by the former Member of Parliament and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim. Md Salim wanted Paresh Rawal charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity, intentional insult, public mischief, and so on. On Friday, an FIR was registered at the Taltala police station in Kolkata.

    The former BJP MP Paresh Rawal sparked outrage when he asked Gujarat voters will they 'cook fish for the Bengalis' using their gas connections. Later, he issued an apology for his remarks. Rawal took to social media and apologised for his comments and clarified when he said 'Bengalis', he meant 'illegal Bangladeshis'.

    At the police station, the CPM leader said, "Due to Paresh Rawal's anti-Bengali comments, anti-Bengali sentiments may develop amongst people in the country. As a result, expatriate Bengalis may face several challenges. In this context, I filed a complaint against Paresh Rawal and demanded that he be punished appropriately."

    Paresh Rawal received a lot of backlash after his comment about 'Bengalis cooking fish' went viral on social media.

    He made the remarks while campaigning in Valsad for the BJP. Gujarat, according to Rawal, will tolerate inflation but not 'Bangladeshis and Rohingya.' "LPG cylinders are costly; the BJP leader added, "What are you going to do with gas cylinders? Make fish for the Bengalis?"

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:42 PM IST
