Akshay Kumar could reprise the iconic role of Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3' - Read on to know

While many ardent #HeraPheri fans did feel sad about Akshay's exit from the franchise, an exciting piece of news for them is that Akshay Kumar could make his comeback as Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3' if things fall into place this time.

We all have grown up watching the iconic comedy movie 'Hera Pheri.' Undoubtedly, there are many memories associated with this film. Even today, the film is considered one of the most evergreen ones and is relevant as well. Over the years, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have received so much love from global fandom for their stellar performances as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. These three iconic characters have become synonymous with the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

It is a known fact that audiences have been waiting for new updates on the highly-discussed sequel, 'Hera Pheri 3.' But this is also true that they cannot accept any global superstar other than Akshay Kumar to essay the iconic role of Raju in the film. For those unaware, the film has been in the headlines for various reasons in past few months. On one side, the ardent fans got excited knowing that Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal would essay their characters in the much-awaited sequel. It was also a sad moment for the die-hard bollywood fans as Akshay Kumar officially confirmed news of exiting 'Hera Pheri 3' followed by the news, of Kartik Aaryan replacing him, which was revealed by Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

This new development instantly led to an uproar on social media. All the avid fans of the film and franchise started a campaign, #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri to express their anger and disappointment about Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay Kumar. Firoz Nadiadwala and the new Hera Pheri team have been having multiple conversations with directors like Anees Bazmee and Raaj Shandilyaa, but nothing worked out on the script front.

And now, after seeing this global public demand for no Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay Kumar on social media, noted bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala has again re-started the conversations with Akshay Kumar to return as Raju to the Hera Pheri franchise. A source closely involved in the recent development in his quote to a leading publication mentioned, “While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part."