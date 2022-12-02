Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have Brains Like Bengalis: Mahua Moitra slams Paresh Rawal after apology over 'Cook fish like Bengalis' remark

    Actor Paresh Rawal said the people of Gujarat would tolerate inflation but not 'Bangladeshis and Rohingya' next door and invoked a 'cooked fish' cliche that infuriated Bengalis. Paresh Rawal made the remarks on Tuesday in Valsad, which voted in the first round of the Gujarat election on Thursday. 
     

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra slammed veteran actor Paresh Rawal after apologising on Friday over his controversial statements about Bengalis while campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat. In his apology, Rawal said he referred to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

    While addressing a rally, the former BJP MP said the people of Gujarat would tolerate inflation but not 'Bangladeshis and Rohingya' next door and invoked a 'cooked fish' cliche that infuriated Bengalis. In response to a huge criticism, he apologised on Friday but worsened matters.

    "Gas cylinders are now costly, but this will change. People will get employment too. But what if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living near you, as in Delhi? What are you going to do with gas cylinders? Prepare fish for the Bengalis?" Paresh Rawal made the remarks on Tuesday in Valsad, which voted in the first round of the Gujarat election on Thursday. 

    Rawal added, "The people of Gujarat can bear inflation, but not this... The manner in which they deliver verbal abuse. One of them must wear a diaper over his mouth."

    Following a series of outraged tweets, Rawal issued an apology, only to aggravate the situation by saying that he meant 'illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya' when he used the term 'Bengalis.'

    "Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But, to be clear, I meant illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya. "However, if I have offended your thoughts and views, I sincerely apologise," he wrote.

     

    "Fish shouldn't have been the issue," he responded to a commenter who demanded clarification. "He should clarify."

    Reacting to the actor's apology, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, "Actually, Kemchho Slapstickman did not need to apologise. The second part of cook fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains Like Bengalis.' Bengalis have more Nobel laureates than any other Indian state."

     

    The first round of Gujarat assembly elections was held on Thursday, while the second round will be held on December 5. On December 8, the votes will be counted.

