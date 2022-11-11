Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar?

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal confirmed on Friday that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the third part of ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise. This has led to speculations regarding whether Kartik will replace Akshay Kumar in the film or not.

After the success of ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, makers are ready to enthrall the audience with a third part of the comedy franchise. Previously, there were rumours that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in by the makers. However, this rumour has now been confirmed by ‘Babu Rao’ Paresh Rawal, who took to Twitter on Friday, to say that Kartik will be seen in the film’s third installment.

Since the time Kartik Aaryan’s presence in the movie was confirmed by Paresh Rawal, fans have been excited to see him in the comedy film. However, his name has also given rise to speculations regarding whether he had replaced Akshay Kumar in the film or not.

On Friday, a social media user tweeted to Paresh Rawal asking if it is true that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ or not. ‘Babu Rao’ responded to the tweet with a “yes”, confirming the rumours. Take a look at his tweet here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Kartik Aaryan has replaced Akshay Kumar or will be seen as an additional character. There have been reports that Akshay wants to revive his character Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3'. According to media reports, Akshay was not happy with the film’s script. ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, and ‘Housefull’ are the most loved franchises headed by Akshay, and he was reportedly looking forward to such films.

As per reports, it is being claimed that after several meetings, Akshay Kumar decided to back down as he was not happy with the script of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. It is being said that Akshay is aware of the expectations of his fans, especially when it comes to comedy franchises.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films, he will next be seen in Freddy, which is scheduled to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shahzada’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

ALSO READ: Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies at 46 while gymming; Dos and don’ts of working out you must know