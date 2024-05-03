Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH)

    In a strategic move, the Congress party also announced its candidates for two other crucial seats—Amethi and Raebareli. Ending speculation about Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi, a seat he held thrice previously, the party nominated Kishori Lal Sharma for the constituency.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have stirred controversy, as he suggested that the latter could win elections with a massive majority in Pakistan. Sarma's remarks came amid Rahul Gandhi's nomination filing for the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Congress leaders.

    On Wednesday, former Pakistani minister Ch Fawad Hussain shared excerpts from a speech by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, captioning it "Rahul on fire." Reacting to Hussain's praise for Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala remarked, "The connection is evident. 'Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath,'" indicating a close alliance between the Congress and Pakistan.

    The nomination filing event in Raebareli marked a significant moment for the Congress party, as Rahul Gandhi officially entered the electoral fray from this constituency. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, were among those present as Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office.

    In a strategic move, the Congress party also announced its candidates for two other crucial seats—Amethi and Raebareli. Ending speculation about Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi, a seat he held thrice previously, the party nominated Kishori Lal Sharma for the constituency.

    Raebareli, traditionally considered a stronghold for the Congress, has a significant political legacy attached to it. Having witnessed 20 elections to date, the Congress has emerged victorious in 17 instances. Notably, Raebareli is remembered for a historic electoral upset when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi faced defeat during the 1977 elections.

    Meanwhile, Amethi, another Gandhi family bastion, will witness a fierce electoral battle between Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma and Union Minister Smriti Irani of the BJP. Irani, who secured victory over Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections, has been actively campaigning in the constituency.

    Sharma, expressing gratitude for the Congress's nomination, highlighted his long-standing commitment to serving the people of Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lauded Sharma's dedication, highlighting his grassroots connect and tireless efforts in public service.

    As the electoral drama unfolds in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Raebareli and Amethi, where political legacies collide, and battles for supremacy in Indian politics are fought with fervor.

