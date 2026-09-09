The MCD initiated a demolition drive against illegal buildings in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar on CM Rekha Gupta's orders. Residents have protested, alleging selective action, widespread corruption, and bribery by officials.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday has cracked down on several buildings in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar areas following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s direction to take action against illegal structures using bulldozers.

Residents Allege Selective Action, Corruption

The crackdown comes after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take strict action against illegal construction, including the use of bulldozers against illegal structures. However, residents in the area have raised allegations of selective action and corruption, claiming that similar multi-storey buildings have come up across the locality without facing comparable action.

'Poor people are being affected'

A resident, Ronit Sohan, alleged that several six-storey buildings have been constructed in the area and accused builders and MCD officials of corruption. He said poor residents were being affected by demolition drives while allegedly illegal structures continued to exist elsewhere. “We are poor people. Our houses had been demolished earlier, and they are demolishing them now as well,” Sohan said.

He further alleged that residents were being asked for bribes and claimed that even when they approached the police to lodge complaints, they were asked for money. He claimed that numerous six-storey buildings had been constructed in Pandav Nagar by builders but alleged that no action was being taken against them.

Another resident, Sunita, also alleged that illegal construction was widespread but claimed that enforcement action was being concentrated on certain residents. “Everybody is doing illegal construction, but action is only taken against us,” she said, adding that residents allegedly face demands for money when they approach authorities for action.

MCD's Justification for Demolition

On demolition, an MCD Official said that the properties being demolished are booked under illegal construction. He said, "This property is booked under 'unauthorised construction'. We are initiating demolition action against it. They have plans for a ground floor plus four floors. But they have constructed an extra portion on top. We gave them a notice. Now we are demolishing this building completely. There may be one or two more buildings here that we have booked."

CM Orders City-Wide Inspections

The Chief Minister on Wednesday ordered strict and comprehensive action following the Satya Niketan building collapse incident. The Chief Minister directed the MCD to carry out demolition action in several areas of Delhi and instructed all senior municipal corporation officials to remain present on the ground during the exercise, as per the CMO.

Gupta also directed officials to conduct intensive inspections of all paying guest (PG) hostels across Delhi and take action against illegal construction found on the premises. "Conduct intensive inspections of all PG hostels in Delhi and take action against illegal construction," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)