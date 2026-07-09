Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of surrendering India's interests to China post-Galwan. He cited a 101% rise in Chinese imports and Beijing's dominance in key sectors like pharma, EVs, and solar energy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of "surrendering India's interests" to China in the six years since the Galwan Valley clash, alleging that Beijing has tightened its grip over several strategic sectors of the Indian economy despite the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in 2020.

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In a post on X, Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given China a "clean chit" after the Galwan clash and claimed that India's growing dependence on Chinese imports in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, solar energy and critical minerals reflected a failure of the government's economic and strategic policies. "6 years ago, PM @narendramodi handed over a CLEAN CHIT to China, after our 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan. Our bravehearts chose martyrdom, but Modi Govt has surrendered India's interests to China," Kharge said. 6 years ago, PM @narendramodi handed over a CLEAN CHIT to China, after our 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan. Our breavehearts chose martyrdom, but Modi Govt has surrendered India's interests to China. Dependency on China runs through the most critical… pic.twitter.com/n5AAHEd3vD — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 9, 2026

Kharge Details Increased Economic Dependence

Claiming that China's influence now extends across key sectors of the Indian economy, the Congress chief cited figures on imports and trade to argue that India's dependence on Beijing had increased significantly after the Galwan clash. "Trade: Since Galwan, imports from China have exploded by a staggering 101.81% by 2025-26, hurtling India's trade deficit to a crushing $112.1 billion. Medicines: China supplied a jaw-dropping 86% of India's antibiotic imports. Why? China cornered nearly 74% of India's API, bulk drug, and drug intermediate imports in 2024-25," he alleged.

Referring to the electric vehicle sector, Kharge claimed, "EVs: 66% of India's EV component imports still flow from China. Nearly 75% of lithium-ion batteries powering Indian EVs are imported, and the overwhelming bulk of them are Chinese. India imported nearly 93% of permanent magnets from China in 2025-26."

On the renewable energy sector, Kharge said, "Solar Power: For all the hollow talks by Modi Govt on Solar Energy, it is appalling that China supplied more than 99% of India's undiffused silicon wafer imports in 2025-26, near total capture of a sector Modi ji's claims to champion under Atmanirbhar Bharat. These undiffused silicon wafer are the foundation of our solar cells."

'Red Carpet for Chinese Companies'

He also criticised the government over reports that restrictions had been relaxed to allow four Chinese-linked companies to bid for government power projects. "Now Modi Govt has even rolled out the red carpet for his "Jhoola Friend", relaxing restrictions to let four Chinese companies bid for India's own government power projects," he said.

Kharge further alleged that civil society reports pointed to continued Chinese encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh and referred to the Deputy Chief of Army Staff's remarks regarding China's role in Pakistan's actions during Operation Sindoor. "Modi Govt has hurt India's National Interests by letting Beijing capture India's most critical industries, since Galwan. Now they are opening more opportunities for the Chinese to flourish under the lens of his tinted 'Laal Aankh'," he said.

Jairam Ramesh Echoes Criticism

His remarks come days after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre over reports that four Chinese-linked power equipment firms had been allowed to participate in bids for certain government power projects. Ramesh alleged that the government's "calibrated capitulation" to China had continued despite record trade deficits, border tensions and security concerns. He also referred to Prime Minister Modi's June 2020 statement following the Galwan Valley clash and claimed that China's role in Pakistan's actions during Operation Sindoor had been acknowledged by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

Centre's Stance on Border Issue

The Centre has maintained that India and China continue to engage through established diplomatic and military mechanisms to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Last month, the two countries held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs in Beijing, where both sides reviewed the border situation and agreed to continue discussions on border management and bilateral cooperation.

Earlier in June, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu rejected Beijing's territorial claims over the state, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. The Indian Army has also dismissed reports alleging fresh Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh, describing them as "incorrect and without any basis." (ANI)