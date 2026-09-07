A customer in Greater Noida alleged finding a maggot in KFC fried chicken. The claim, posted on social media with photos, went viral, sparking public outcry over food safety. In response, KFC India apologized and launched an investigation into the serious complaint.

A customer’s shocking claim about finding a maggot inside a piece of KFC fried chicken at a Greater Noida outlet has sparked a wave of reactions online and raised fresh questions about food safety. The alleged incident took place at the KFC outlet in Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh, on September 5.

The customer, who uses the X handle @averycommonman1, shared photographs and videos that he said showed an insect inside the deep-fried chicken. The post quickly gained attention on social media, with users reacting strongly to the alleged discovery in what was served as ready-to-eat food.

“Insect found in deep-fried chicken at KFC, Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West. 🐛🍗” Greater Noida West wrote on X.

Watch the viral video here:

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In another post, he described himself as “Disgusted and shocked” and questioned the restaurant’s quality-control procedures. “This is completely unacceptable! Was there any quality check?” he asked, while tagging KFC India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office.

Also Read: Food Safety Raid: KFC outlet in Mangaluru sealed over spoiled chicken

The post soon caught the attention of KFC India, which responded directly to the customer. The company apologised for the experience and asked him to provide his order details so that its team could investigate the complaint.

“Hi, our apologies for the disappointment caused. Please drop in your order ID so our team can contact you to address your concern,” KFC India said.

Following the social media post, a Food Safety Department team also visited the KFC outlet and initiated an inspection after the video claiming that a worm or maggot was found in the fried chicken went viral.

However, KFC has not publicly confirmed that the object shown in the video was a maggot or explained how it could have ended up inside the chicken. The claim has also not been independently verified.

The incident has nevertheless triggered a broader online conversation about food hygiene, quality checks and safety standards at fast-food outlets.

Also Read: KFC outlet in Mangaluru sealed after customer complaint: UT Khader