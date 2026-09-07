A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court over the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse seeks Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of deceased students, a comprehensive safety audit of all PGs and hostels, and an independent inquiry.

PIL Seeks Urgent Directions, Compensation

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation concerning the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse on Monday, with the petitioner seeking a series of urgent directions, including Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of each deceased student, a comprehensive safety audit of PGs and hostels across Delhi, and an independent inquiry into the cause of the disaster.

The PIL has been filed by Aniket Kumar Gupta, a law student at Delhi University, through advocate Umesh Kumar, against the Government of NCT of Delhi and other authorities. The petition seeks protection of the fundamental right to life and safety of students under Article 21 of the Constitution.

According to the petition, the primary prayers include directions for a fair, impartial and comprehensive criminal investigation into the collapse and examination of the role of the building owner, contractor, builder, architect, structural engineer, renovation workers and any other persons found connected with the incident.

Calls for Independent Inquiry

The petitioner has also sought constitution of an independent committee to determine the precise cause of the collapse and examine whether the building complied with sanctioned plans and structural safety requirements.

The proposed inquiry is also sought to examine whether any unauthorised construction, additional floors, excavation or alteration of load-bearing structures had taken place and whether renovation work immediately before the incident contributed to the collapse.

Wider Safety Measures and Compensation Demanded

Significantly, the PIL seeks an immediate structural safety audit of all PGs, hostels and student accommodation premises in Satya Niketan and subsequently in other major student hubs, including Vijay Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi Vihar, Nehru Vihar, Hudson Lane, Gurmandi, Karol Bagh, Old Rajendra Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

The petition further seeks directions for evacuation or restriction of unsafe buildings found to pose an imminent threat to human life, while ensuring safe alternative accommodation for affected students.

Another major prayer is for payment of Rs 1 crore compensation to the next of kin of each deceased student, besides appropriate compensation to injured victims. The petitioner has also sought job security for students who may have suffered disabilities due to the incident.

Public Database of Safe Hostels Proposed

The PIL also calls for a publicly accessible database of inspected PGs and hostels, containing information regarding their inspection status, structural safety certification and permissible use, so that students and parents can make informed decisions before taking accommodation.

Tragedy Exposes Larger Safety Concerns

The petition states that the tragedy involving the collapse of the five-storey “Hostel Daze Boys PG” building, along with its basement, has exposed larger concerns regarding the safety of thousands of students living in private PG accommodations and hostels across Delhi.

It alleges that repair, renovation or construction-related work was reportedly underway before the collapse and seeks a scientific and forensic investigation to determine the exact cause.

Calls for Evidence Preservation and Emergency Protocol

The petitioner has further sought preservation of crucial physical and documentary evidence, including debris, sanctioned building plans, municipal records, structural stability certificates, inspection reports, CCTV footage and records relating to renovation or construction work.

Apart from criminal accountability, the PIL seeks a time-bound emergency response and rescue protocol for densely populated student accommodation areas, requiring coordinated and prompt mobilisation of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, ambulance services, NDRF and other disaster management agencies during building collapses and similar emergencies.

Government and Civic Body Response

The matter was urgently mentioned before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Monday in view of the seriousness of the incident and the loss of lives. The Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter for hearing today.

The tragedy occurred in the student-dominated Satya Niketan area near Delhi University’s South Campus, where a multi-storey building being used as student accommodation collapsed. Rescue agencies, including the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police, were deployed at the site.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and directed registration of an FIR against the building owner, according to official statements. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also initiated action concerning illegal multi-storey constructions in the area.

The PIL now seeks judicial intervention not only to ensure accountability for the Satya Niketan tragedy but also to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents in other student accommodation clusters across the national capital. (ANI)