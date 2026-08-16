Following a customer complaint about spoiled chicken, a KFC outlet in Mangaluru has been closed and sealed, Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader confirmed. The action is part of a statewide food safety drive, with samples sent for lab testing.

A KFC outlet in Mangaluru has been closed and sealed following a customer complaint, Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader said on Sunday.

Minister Confirms Action Amid Safety Drive

Khader said the matter came to the department's notice on Saturday, following which officials discussed the situation with the Food Safety Commissioner and action was taken against the outlet. "When we came to know about the situation, we discussed it with the Food Safety Commissioner regarding that outlet. We have closed it down and sealed it because a rigorous food safety awareness campaign is currently underway across all hotels and multinational companies, and inspections are being carried out," Khader said.

He appreciated the mother and child who registered the complaint with the authorities and said samples had been collected in connection with the matter. The minister said the action was taken amid the ongoing food safety awareness campaign and inspections being conducted across hotels and multinational companies.

Surprise Raid Following Complaint

Food safety officials on Saturday executed a surprise raid on a KFC outlet located at the City Centre mall on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru. The inspection was prompted by a customer complaint alleging that an online order from the restaurant contained spoiled, foul-smelling chicken.

During the operation, officials thoroughly inspected the outlet's kitchen, storeroom, and cold storage units, ultimately sealing off the establishment's go-down. Food samples were collected on-site and dispatched to a laboratory for comprehensive testing. According to officials from the Food Safety Department, further legal and administrative action will be determined once the official laboratory findings are released.

Drive Expands Across Mysuru

Subsequently, the Food Safety Department expanded its drive across Mysuru city and district, seizing 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel, and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.