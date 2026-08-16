A KFC outlet in Mangaluru was raided by food safety officials after a spoiled chicken complaint. The outlet's go-down was sealed. The drive was extended to Mysuru, where expired meat was seized from three other hotels.

KFC Outlet Raided in Mangaluru

Food safety officials executed a surprise raid on a KFC outlet located at the City Centre mall on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru. The inspection was prompted by a customer complaint alleging that an online order from the restaurant contained spoiled, foul-smelling chicken. During the operation, officials thoroughly inspected the outlet's kitchen, storeroom, and cold storage units, ultimately sealing off the establishment's go-down. Food samples were collected on-site and dispatched to a laboratory for comprehensive testing. According to officials from the Food Safety Department, further legal and administrative action will be determined once the official laboratory findings are released.

Drive Expands Across Mysuru

Subsequently, the Food Safety Department expanded its drive across Mysuru city and district, seizing 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel, and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(ANI)