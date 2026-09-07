A viral video showing AIIMS Delhi’s digital population clock has caught netizens’ attention, as the board displays India’s population changing in real time, highlighting the country’s rapidly growing population.

A video showing a digital population clock at AIIMS Delhi has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens surprised by the rapidly changing numbers on the screen.

The video shows a large digital display labelled “Population of India”, with the number changing continuously. When the footage was recorded on September 4, the board displayed India’s population at around 1,47,92,39,016, or nearly 1.48 billion.

What has caught people’s attention is the fact that the digits appear to change in real time, creating the impression of India’s population ticking upward every few moments. Similar visuals of the AIIMS display have been widely shared online in recent days.

However, the figure shown on such a population clock should not be mistaken for an exact real-time headcount. Population clocks generally use demographic estimates based on factors such as birth and death rates to project how the population changes over time.

The viral video has also sparked discussions online about India’s enormous population and the challenges that come with it, from healthcare and employment to housing, infrastructure and natural resources.

The display offers a striking visual reminder of how quickly demographic numbers can change. India’s last completed population census was conducted in 2011, making population estimates particularly important until updated census data becomes available.

The viral AIIMS video has now turned an otherwise abstract population statistic into something people can literally watch changing before their eyes.