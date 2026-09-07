The Punjab Cabinet, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, has approved three key policies for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27. The cabinet also approved amendments to PPSC service rules and the creation and revival of numerous healthcare posts.

Policies for Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has approved three key policies aimed at ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement, transportation and lifting of paddy during the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27. The Cabinet approved the Punjab Custom Milling Policy for Kharif 2026-27, Punjab Foodgrains Transportation Policy 2027 and Punjab Foodgrains Labour & Cartage Policy 2027. The government reiterated its commitment to lifting every grain procured from farmers during the upcoming paddy season. According to the CMO, Bhagwant Mann has also been authorised to amend provisions of the policies in view of administrative requirements that may arise during the procurement season.

PPSC Service Regulations Amended

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Public Service Commission (Group ‘A’) Service Regulations, 2012, paving the way for promotion from Personal Assistant to Personal Secretary in the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Healthcare Sector Boost

Revival of Posts at Chamkaur Sahib Hospital

The Cabinet also approved the revival of 33 posts at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Chamkaur Sahib, which was upgraded from a Community Health Centre. The revived posts include Medical Officers in Medicine, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, Pathology, Ophthalmology and Radiology, besides nursing, technical, clerical and other support staff.

New Posts for Malerkotla and Dhuri

The Cabinet further approved the creation of 138 new healthcare posts, including 19 posts at the Office of the Civil Surgeon, Malerkotla, and 119 posts at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dhuri and the newly constructed Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centre.

Recruitment of Dental Medical Officers

It also approved the filling of 80 vacant Medical Officer (Dental) posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department. Of these, 53 posts have remained vacant for more than a year, while 27 have been vacant for less than a year.

The Cabinet decisions come ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a return to office. (ANI)