Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Key roads in Delhi to be closed for Independence Day rehearsal; traffic advisory issued

    Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal are advised to avoid several key areas, including C-Hexagon, India Gate, and various major roads such as Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, and Tilak Marg.

    Key roads in Delhi to be closed for Independence Day rehearsal; traffic advisory issued AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an extensive traffic advisory in preparation for the full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day function on Tuesday (August 13). The advisory includes road closures, alternative routes, and vehicle restrictions, urging commuters to plan ahead to avoid disruptions.

    According to the advisory, eight major roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 13. These roads include:

    Netaji Subhash Marg
    Lothian Road
    SP Mukherjee Marg
    Chandni Chowk Road
    Nishad Raj Marg
    Esplanade Road and its Link Road
    Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT
    Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone

    Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal are advised to avoid several key areas, including C-Hexagon, India Gate, and various major roads such as Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, and Tilak Marg. The Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh Bypass will also be off-limits.

    For those traveling between north and south Delhi, alternative routes include Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, and Kamal Ataturk Marg, among others. In the east-west corridor, traffic will be diverted to routes like NH-24, Barapula Road, and Subramania Bharti Marg.

    The advisory also notes that the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

    Inter-state buses will not be permitted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the rehearsal period. Additionally, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will avoid Ring Road from midnight on August 12 to 11 a.m. on August 13, opting for alternative routes.

    Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg allegations, calls him 'most dangerous man'

    For those attending the Independence Day function, certain items are prohibited, including cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, cigarette lighters, and lunch boxes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals dmn

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals

    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone AJR

    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone

    Puja Khedkar cheating case: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer vkp

    Relief for Puja Khedkar: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS trainee till August 21

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Tungabhadra dam chainlink repair work takes five more days says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    ‘Tungabhadra dam’s chainlink repair work takes five more days’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    Cyber Scam-7 tips to avoid online fraud RBA EAI

    Cyber Scam-7 tips to avoid online fraud

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals dmn

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals

    Independence Day 2024: 7 books to read on Partition HORRORS ATG

    Independence Day 2024: 7 books to read on Partition HORRORS

    Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses star at Paris Olympics 2024; netizens say 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed'

    Viral video: Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses him at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    football Arsenal Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season snt

    Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season?

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon