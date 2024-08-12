Key roads in Delhi to be closed for Independence Day rehearsal; traffic advisory issued

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal are advised to avoid several key areas, including C-Hexagon, India Gate, and various major roads such as Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, and Tilak Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an extensive traffic advisory in preparation for the full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day function on Tuesday (August 13). The advisory includes road closures, alternative routes, and vehicle restrictions, urging commuters to plan ahead to avoid disruptions.

According to the advisory, eight major roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 13. These roads include:

Netaji Subhash Marg

Lothian Road

SP Mukherjee Marg

Chandni Chowk Road

Nishad Raj Marg

Esplanade Road and its Link Road

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal are advised to avoid several key areas, including C-Hexagon, India Gate, and various major roads such as Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, and Tilak Marg. The Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh Bypass will also be off-limits.

For those traveling between north and south Delhi, alternative routes include Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, and Kamal Ataturk Marg, among others. In the east-west corridor, traffic will be diverted to routes like NH-24, Barapula Road, and Subramania Bharti Marg.

The advisory also notes that the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Inter-state buses will not be permitted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the rehearsal period. Additionally, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will avoid Ring Road from midnight on August 12 to 11 a.m. on August 13, opting for alternative routes.

For those attending the Independence Day function, certain items are prohibited, including cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, cigarette lighters, and lunch boxes.

