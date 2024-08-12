Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg allegations, calls him 'most dangerous man'

    Rahul Gandhi on Sunday issued a stern warning about the integrity of India's stock market, following the allegations made by Hindenburg Research. He expressed deep concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving SEBI's chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, and questioned why she had not yet resigned.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    In a fiery critique, actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday (August 12) lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for endorsing the recent Hindenburg Research report, which levied serious allegations against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch. Ranaut labelled the Congress leader as the "most dangerous man," accusing him of attempting to destabilise the nation.

    Taking to X, Ranaut accused Gandhi of being "bitter, poisonous, and destructive," asserting that his agenda is to "destroy the nation" if he cannot attain the position of Prime Minister. She dismissed the Hindenburg report, which Gandhi had endorsed, as a "damp squib."

    "The Hindenburg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib," Ranaut said. She went on to criticize Gandhi further, predicting that he would remain in the opposition for the rest of his political career. "You are a disgrace," she added.

    On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday issued a stern warning about the integrity of India's stock market, following the allegations made by Hindenburg Research. He expressed deep concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving SEBI's chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, and questioned why she had not yet resigned. Gandhi also demanded answers from the government, highlighting the risks posed by compromised institutions in governing the stock market.

    In a video message, Gandhi likened the situation to a cricket match, saying, "This is an explosive allegation because it alleges that the umpire herself is compromised… Why hasn’t SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?"

