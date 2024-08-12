Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone

    Nehru had delivered 17 consecutive Independence Day speeches during his tenure. Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984, addressed the nation on Independence Day 16 times, with 11 of those being consecutive.

    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his eleventh consecutive Independence Day address on Thursday (August 15), marking a significant milestone in his political career. This will be his first address since securing a record-equalling third consecutive term in office.

    Having taken the oath of office on June 9, PM Modi matched the record of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by winning three consecutive terms. With this upcoming address, he joins the ranks of Nehru and Indira Gandhi as one of the few leaders to speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort on eleven consecutive August 15th celebrations.

    Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg allegations, calls him 'most dangerous man'

    Nehru had delivered 17 consecutive Independence Day speeches during his tenure. Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984, addressed the nation on Independence Day 16 times, with 11 of those being consecutive.

    By delivering his eleventh speech this year, PM Modi will surpass the ten Independence Day speeches given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

    PM Modi first addressed the nation from the Red Fort in 2014, where he introduced significant initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Jan Dhan Yojana. Over the years, his speeches have continued to feature key announcements and reflections on India's progress.

    Notably, PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have averaged 82 minutes, making them the longest in India's history. His speeches have ranged from a brief 55 minutes in 2017 to a marathon 94 minutes in 2016. In comparison, former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral's lone speech in 1997 lasted 71 minutes.

    Principal of RG Kar Medical College resigns as campus protests erupt over trainee doctor's murder

    Government archives reveal that the duration of Independence Day speeches has steadily increased over time. Nehru's inaugural address in 1947 lasted just 24 minutes, while the longest speech before Modi’s tenure was delivered by Indira Gandhi in 1972, lasting 54 minutes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puja Khedkar cheating case: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer vkp

    Relief for Puja Khedkar: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS trainee till August 21

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Tungabhadra dam chainlink repair work takes five more days says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    ‘Tungabhadra dam’s chainlink repair work takes five more days’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg allegations, calls him 'most dangerous man' AJR

    Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg allegations, calls him 'most dangerous man'

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis dmn

    Kerala: TVM woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis

    Recent Stories

    football Arsenal Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season snt

    Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season?

    cricket Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament

    Independence Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in India RKK

    Independence Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in India

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is out now! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date dmn

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is OUT! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date

    Puja Khedkar cheating case: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer vkp

    Relief for Puja Khedkar: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS trainee till August 21

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon