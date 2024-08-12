PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone

Nehru had delivered 17 consecutive Independence Day speeches during his tenure. Indira Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984, addressed the nation on Independence Day 16 times, with 11 of those being consecutive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his eleventh consecutive Independence Day address on Thursday (August 15), marking a significant milestone in his political career. This will be his first address since securing a record-equalling third consecutive term in office.

Having taken the oath of office on June 9, PM Modi matched the record of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by winning three consecutive terms. With this upcoming address, he joins the ranks of Nehru and Indira Gandhi as one of the few leaders to speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort on eleven consecutive August 15th celebrations.

By delivering his eleventh speech this year, PM Modi will surpass the ten Independence Day speeches given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

PM Modi first addressed the nation from the Red Fort in 2014, where he introduced significant initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Jan Dhan Yojana. Over the years, his speeches have continued to feature key announcements and reflections on India's progress.

Notably, PM Modi's Independence Day speeches have averaged 82 minutes, making them the longest in India's history. His speeches have ranged from a brief 55 minutes in 2017 to a marathon 94 minutes in 2016. In comparison, former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral's lone speech in 1997 lasted 71 minutes.

Government archives reveal that the duration of Independence Day speeches has steadily increased over time. Nehru's inaugural address in 1947 lasted just 24 minutes, while the longest speech before Modi’s tenure was delivered by Indira Gandhi in 1972, lasting 54 minutes.

