Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram

Malappuram: A youth was jailed for 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy in Malappuram. The Manjeri Special POCSO court granted the sentence and a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh to Fajarrudhin(20). The court ordered that if he does not pay the fine, the accused will undergo additional imprisonment of nine months.

The accused has been sentenced under both sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The punishment for each offense is 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of one lakh rupees. He was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees for the crime of molesting a minor boy, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment in default of paying the fine. However, the court ordered that it was enough to suffer the punishment together and ordered to pay the fine to the child.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2021. The case is that the accused subjected the child to sexual abuse while he was sleeping at night. The case was registered by Vengara police and Inspector M. Muhammad Hanifa filed the charge sheet. The accused will be sent to Thavanur Central Jail.