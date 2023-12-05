Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram to witness world-famous installation artwork 'Museum of Moon' by Luke Jerram today

The world-famous installation artwork 'Museum of Moon' by Luke Jerram will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today. Entry to the exhibition will start at 7 pm and is free for all.

Thiruvananthapuram: The world-famous installation artwork 'Museum of Moon' by Luke Jerram will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today ( Dec 5). It is a replica of a shining moon image with a diameter of 23 feet at the height of a three-story building. Entry to the exhibition will start at 7 pm and is free for all. In celebration of World Moon Day, an exclusive program will be broadcast on the KITE Victers channel at 12 noon, 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. this Friday. This special telecast marks the initiation of the science festival's outreach program, titled 'Moon and Extraterrestrial Footprints.'

A lunar-themed installation, featuring images of the moon's surface captured by NASA, is set to mesmerize visitors at the 'Museum of Moon.' The organizers have announced a special one-night preview on December 5, offering a unique experience akin to a miniature moon.

Around 10 lakh people will be part of the Global Science Fest Kerala, centered around the theme of Life Sciences. A major attraction of the festival will be a dedicated festival complex featuring a meticulously curated science exhibition. The festival's focal point will be a massive pavilion covering 2.5 lakh sq ft, currently in the works on the sprawling 20-acre campus of the Life Sciences Park. The exhibition promises a blend of engaging elements, including mega walk-ins, interactive digital platforms, lifelike replicas, and the showcase of original objects

Luke Jerram recently visited the exhibition site at Kanakakunnu to ensure everything is in place for the captivating showcase. US Consul General Christopher Hodges will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today from Chennai to personally explore the 'Museum of Moon.'

Enhancing the immersive atmosphere, BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones has crafted background music for the installation. Additionally, Luke Jerram is slated to engage with audiences at various venues in Thiruvananthapuram, including the CET International School and Priyadarshini Planetarium in the coming days.

‘The Museum of the Moon’ will be one of the main attractions of the festival to be organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, and A museum Art Science, a foundation of artists, scientists, and cultural enthusiasts, at the Life Sciences Park, Thonakkal. As part of the Global Science Fest Kerala, a plethora of enriching activities are on the horizon. Attendees can look forward to night-time sky observation, a science congress tailored for students, hands-on workshops, insightful lectures, and culturally vibrant programs. The festival is set to be a convergence point for national institutions, organizations, museums, and international science exhibition agencies.

