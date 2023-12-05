Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Vaikathashtami 2023: Famous ashtami festival gears up in Kerala

    Kerala News LIVE: Vaikathashtami 2023: Famous ashtami festival gears up in Kerala

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    10:46 AM: Aster Medicity in Kochi among the best hospitals in India

    In a recent survey conducted by The Week in collaboration with Hansa Research to identify the best hospitals in 2023, Kochi's Aster Medcity has emerged as a leading institution. The hospital secured the top position in the category of growing multi-specialty hospitals across the country. Notably, Aster Medcity also claimed the first position in the overall list of the top 24 hospitals in India. 

    10:41 AM: Famous Vaikathashtami festival starts in Kerala 

    The famous Viakathastami festival started in Kottayam Vaikom Mahadeva Temple on Monday.Vaikathashtami or Ashtami festival, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the state of Kerala, India. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it is observed in the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, located in Vaikom near Kottayam. The temple is considered one of the oldest and most revered Shiva temples in Kerala.

    10:30 AM: Father, son stabbed due to border dispute in Kozhikode

    A father and son were hacked following a border dispute in Kozhikode. Ashok Kumar and Sarath were injured during the incident. Both were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. 

    9:52 AM: Southern Railways cancels 7 trains to Kerala due to Michaung cyclone

    The Southern Railway has cancelled seven trains due to the Michaung cyclone. The Chennai Egmor- Guruvayur express will leave from Vezhupurath at 12:15 pm. It was expected to depart from Chennai at 9:45 am

    9:39 AM: Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees stuck in Chengannur railway station due to Michaung cyclone

    Sabarimala pilgrims from various states have been stranded as several train services have been canceled due to Cyclone Migjaum. Around 2000 Ayyappa devotees are stuck at the Chengannur railway station, the gateway to Sabarimala, without going back.

    9:18 A: Man dies after bike collides with bus in Alappuzha

    A young man died after his bike collided with a bus in Nooranad, Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Vinish Kumar. Vinesh was hit by a private bus as he fell on the road. The seriously injured youth was taken to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved

    9:00 AM: ED arrested Heera Group MD for delay in loan repayment

    The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Heera Group MD Heera Babu for cheating by taking a loan for a flat in Kochi. The arrest was registered by the Kochi ED unit. He will be produced in court at 2 pm today.

    8:40 AM: Lady  doctor found dead inside flat in Thiruvananthapuram

    A young doctor was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram. Dr. Suhana was found unconscious in her flat room. She was a PG student at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. She was rushed to the hospital; however, her life could not be saved.

    8:28 AM: Thiruvananthapuram to witness Museum of Moon art by Luke Jerram today

    The Museum of Moon by world-famous installation artist Luke Jerram will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram today ( Dec 5). It is a replica of a shining moon image with a diameter of 23 feet at the height of a three-story building. Entry to the exhibition will start at 7 pm and is free for all.
     

    8:16 AM: One-month-old child found dead in lodge room in Kochi

    A one-month-old child was found dead at a lodge room in Kochi on Monday. The child's mother and her partner have been taken into custody by the Elamakkara police. The police will register the arrest of the mother and partner today. The doctor saw the injuries on the child's body during the post-mortem and informed the police. The police will record the arrest after taking the detailed statement of the doctors who conducted the post-mortem today

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
