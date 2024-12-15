UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for "Hindu man" (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, two girls were allegedly assaulted and harassed by a mob for talking to a "Hindu man" and bringing gifts for him in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

First Published Dec 15, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

In a shocking incident, two girls were allegedly assaulted and harassed by a mob for talking to a "Hindu man" and bringing gifts for him in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. One of them were forced to remove hijab to make a video after the accused claimed that she was speaking to a "Hindu man". According to reports, a 38-year-old man, identified as Mohd Mehtab was among one of the dozen men who had surrounded the teen girls and "harassed" them. He has been arrested.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the incident occurred on December 11 when the girl and her 16-year-old sister were heading home. A man on a motorcycle had stopped to ask for directions when two men accused the girl of speaking to a Hindu man, sparking a commotion.

A mob of over a dozen men surrounded the girls, slapped one of them, and snatched her phone. 

A video of the harassment went viral on social media, prompting police action. In the now-viral video, the girls could be seen surrounded by a group of men.  The mob overpowered the victim and snatched her phone as she was trying to call her brother. One of them was seen with a "gift" in his hand, claiming that the girls had brought it to give to a "Hindu man".

However, upon learning that the man was not a Hindu, they allowed the girls to leave. The girls thereafter approached the local police and filed a complaint.

'He has made my life hell, will kill me': Harshita Brella, Indian woman found dead in UK, had warned family

The 17-year-old later told police, "My sister and I visited our relative's place and were heading back home when a motorcycle-borne man stopped and asked for directions. I was explaining the route to him when two unidentified persons intercepted us and started creating a ruckus. They started gathering more people, claiming that we were speaking to a Hindu man. Soon, we were surrounded by over a dozen men. I was also slapped."

