Transformation in Bastar: Union Minister Amit Shah to highlight stories of surrendered Naxals

Shankar Madka, who was once a dreaded Naxal militia company commander in the dense forests of Bastar, now is representing hope and change as he walks alongside law enforcement officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP). This journey from violence to peace will reach a new milestone today, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Shankar and other surrendered Naxals to discuss their transformative experiences.

Shankar, who previously carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, recalls his tumultuous past. "I joined the Naxal organization in 2007 and served as a Militia Company In-Charge from 2019 to 2023. During that time, I led a team of 12, was involved in the killing of two STF personnel, and looted weapons," he admitted.

Shankar described the stranglehold of the Naxals in his region, where the so-called 'Janta Sarkar' ruled, leaving police hesitant to enter. "But today, my life has taken a new turn. I feel a sense of purpose and direction," he said.

Grateful for the second chance, Shankar expressed his optimism for the future. "The government has given me respect and a new lease on life. Today, I walk with the SP, and who knows? Tomorrow, I might stand alongside a minister. This is a complete change for me," he said.

This story is emblematic of a broader shift in Bastar, a region that has long been synonymous with Naxal violence. Through initiatives like the Bastar Olympics and the surrender policy, the government has been fostering trust and encouraging individuals like Shankar to embrace peace.

As part of the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, Shah will engage with surrendered Naxals to hear their stories and showcase the government's commitment to their rehabilitation.

