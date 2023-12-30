Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Special Task Force conducts strict inspection of chicken dishes; 15 shops shut down

    As part of the Christmas-New Year season, the food safety department conducted food inspections across Kerala. The allegation that artificial colours were used in chicken dishes also prompted the government to take action.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that the Food Safety Department led food safety inspections throughout the state to guarantee the safety of chicken dishes. The commercial establishments underwent tests in response to allegations over the addition of artificial colours to chicken dishes. The state government established a special task team to supervise the inspections. The minister clarified that the inspections in the New Year markets will continue strongly.

    The inspection focused on shops selling food such as Al-Faham, Tandoori Chicken, Grilled Chicken and Shawaya. A total of 448 institutions were inspected under the leadership of 35 squads across the state. 75 statutory samples and 19 surveillance samples were sent for testing. As many as 15 of the establishments whose activities were determined to be deficient have ceased. Rectification notifications were issued to 49 firms and compounding notices to 74 firms.

    Joint Commissioner of Food Security Jacob Thomas and Deputy Commissioner of Food Security Aji S led the inspections in the South Central Regions and the Special Task Force Members including Assistant Commissioner Food Security Zakir Hussain and Food Security Officer Joseph Kuriakose led the inspections in the North.

    Apart from this, special squad inspections are also being carried out to ensure the quality of food items distributed during the Christmas and New Year seasons. Testing is done to ensure food safety quality in factories, bakeries and other small enterprises that manufacture cakes, wine and bakery products. Also, the inspection is being conducted in the market centers of the fish and meat products that are sold the most during this season.
     

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
