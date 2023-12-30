Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallows 5 cm long needle; undergoes surgery in Kochi

    A 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallowed a pin while playing. He was brought to Kochi's Amrita Hospital for surgery.

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallows 5 cm long needle; undergoes surgery in Kochi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Kochi: A seven-year-old child had a needle extracted from his lung after it was accidentally swallowed while playing. On October 22, while playing, the child—who is from the Maldives—consumed a hijab pin, which is a big needle used in clothing. Following this, the child who suffered bleeding was immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Maldives.

    An X-ray examination conducted here revealed that the needle was dangerously lying horizontally at the base of the left lung near the lower lobe.

    The child was rushed to Kochi from Maldives by helicopter for expert treatment as he continued to cough heavily and bleed. Under the leadership of Chief Interventional Pulmonologist Dr. Tinku Joseph at Kochi Amrita Hospital, the 5 cm long needle stuck in the child's lung was removed through rigid bronchoscopy.
    After a three-and-a-half-hour rigid bronchoscopy procedure, the needle was eventually removed. To minimise further hazards, the needle was withdrawn after being slightly bent inside the lung.

    Dr. Tinku Joseph responded that the needle was stuck close to the major blood vessels leading to the heart which was a major challenge and it was rare to remove such a long needle without open surgery and rigid bronchoscopy. The child, who has been discharged from the hospital, will return to the Maldives with his parents on Sunday.
     

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka? vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka?

    Nava Kerala Sadas triggers confusion; Petition on police appointments forwarded to Life Mission dept? anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas triggers confusion; Petition on police appointments forwarded to Life Mission dept?

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details

    Low visibility halts Delhi: Trains behind schedule, over 80 flights delayed AJR

    Low visibility halts Delhi: Trains behind schedule, over 80 flights delayed

    Kerala Police anticipating retaliation in Kannur or Wayanad after Maoist Kavitha's killing anr

    Kerala Police anticipating retaliation in Kannur or Wayanad after Maoist Kavitha's killing

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka? vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka?

    Year Ender 2023: Bobby Deol to Anil Kapoor; best villain roles SHG

    Year Ender 2023: Bobby Deol to Anil Kapoor; best villain roles

    Photos Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram off to Kerala for New Year vacay RBA

    Photos: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram off to Kerala for New Year vacay

    Nava Kerala Sadas triggers confusion; Petition on police appointments forwarded to Life Mission dept? anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas triggers confusion; Petition on police appointments forwarded to Life Mission dept?

    Photos: Newly married Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan head off to honeymoon RBA

    Photos: Newly married Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan head off to honeymoon

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon