    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    The accused Shanif has confessed to the crime of killing the one-and-a-half-year-old child of his partner in Kochi. He told the police that he killed the infant by hitting the latter's head on his knee.

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Kochi: In the case of killing the one-and-a-half-month-old baby in Elamakara, shocking revelations have emerged. The police informed that the accused Shanif confessed to the crime and the officials also suspect that mother Aswathy was also involved in the crime. Further questioning of them will make clear the exact picture of the crime. After the post-mortem revealed the baby's skull injuries, the Elamakkara Police detained both of them. An investigation was quickly initiated.

    According to reports, the woman was acquainted with her alleged boyfriend a few months ago and collaborated with him to commit the murder. Accused Shanif confessed to the police that he killed by hitting the child's head on his knee. At the same time, Aswathy said that she was sleeping when the crime took place at a lodge in Karukappally on Sunday (Dec 3). After the crime, they took the infant to the General Hospital stating that the breast milk was stuck in the throat. However, the police did not believe their statements. 

    In a statement to the police, the accused Shanif stated that he had decided to kill the child on the day of its birth. Shanif admitted to the police that he had been looking for a chance to kill him for nearly a month and had taken a room at the lodge. This indicated that the accused had taken the lodge room to kill the infant.

    According to the police, the couple connected through Instagram and the woman, who was previously in a relationship with another person and was four months pregnant. Initial reports stated that the dispute between the two over the child's paternity ended in the murder. The police are thoroughly investigating the role of the child's mother in the murder. However, Aswathy claimed that she had no role in the child's murder. Aswathy stated that she was sleeping and did not know what happened to the baby. The couple is reportedly not legally married. They have been living in a lodge at Karukappally for a while now. 
     

