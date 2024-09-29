Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of torture during jail time, vows to fight on in Haryana

    On September 13, Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged excise policy scam. He had spent five months in jail prior to his release.

    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 29) addressed a rally in Rewari, Haryana and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of attempting to "break" him while he was in jail. The former Delhi chief minister was addressing the public ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, reflecting on his recent time behind bars and claiming that the government tried to undermine his resilience.

    "They tried to torture me mentally and physically when I was in jail," Kejriwal told the crowd. "I am a diabetic and require four insulin injections daily, but they stopped my medicines. They wanted to break me, but they don't realize that I'm from Haryana. You can't break a person from Haryana."

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill during J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    During his address in Badshahpur, Kejriwal took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of targeting him due to AAP's political success in Delhi and Punjab. "PM Modi thought Kejriwal formed a government in Delhi and Punjab. Now, he fears that I will form a government in Haryana," Kejriwal remarked.

    He also slammed the central government for trying to stifle his welfare schemes, particularly in healthcare and education. "I built 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi. PM Modi, instead of trying to shut them down, you should be building 5,000 clinics," he said. "You want to jail Kejriwal and close 700 schools. This is not becoming of the prime minister of our country."

    Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP's prospects in the Haryana Assembly elections, stating that the party would secure enough seats to be a key player in government formation. "No government in Haryana can be formed without us," he declared, assuring that AAP's campaign promises would be fulfilled.

    SHOCKING! Woman finds cockroach in Air India flight meal, her 2-year-old son falls sick; WATCH viral video

    Reminding the crowd of his Haryana roots, Kejriwal noted that he was born in Siwani village, Bhiwani district, and completed his education in Hisar. "After leaving Haryana, your son has made the name of Haryana famous across the world. Now, the people of Haryana should give their son a chance to serve," he urged.

    Haryana will head to the polls on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.

