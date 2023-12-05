Kerala couple held for alleged killing of one-and-a-half-month old baby

A couple was detained by the police for allegedly killing their one-and-a-half-month-old baby in Kochi. The police have started a thorough investigation into the incident.

Kochi: In an appalling incident, a man and a woman were taken into custody on Monday for the alleged killing of a one-and-a-half-month-old baby at a lodge in Kochi. As per reports, Aswathy hails from Alappuzha while her partner Shanif is a native of Kannur. Around 8.30 am on Sunday, the couple arrived at a city hospital and reported that the baby was not responsive. When they noticed wounds on the infant's body, the hospital staff became suspicious and informed the police.

After the post-mortem revealed the baby's skull injuries, the Elamakkara Police detained the couple. An investigation has been started.

According to the police, the couple connected through Instagram, and the woman, who was previously in a relationship with another person and was four months pregnant. Initial reports stated that the dispute between the two over the child's paternity ended in the murder. The police are thoroughly investigating the role of the child's mother in the murder.

However, Aswathy claimed that she had no role in the child's murder. Aswathy stated that she was sleeping and did not know what happened to the baby. The couple is reportedly not legally married. They have been living in a lodge at Karukappally for a while now.

The Elamakkara police said they would record the arrest after taking the detailed statement of the doctors who conducted the post-mortem.

According to latest reports, the accused hatched the plan to kill the infant the day it was born. They waited for an opportunity for a month and took a room in a lodge to kill the child.