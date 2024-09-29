Know the secret to Deepika Padukone and Nita Ambani's youthful skin

Lifestyle
This is the beauty secret of Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone and Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation.
38-year-old Deepika Padukone is a person who gives a lot of importance to fitness.
Bollywood star Deepika is also a youth style icon.
The star recently gave birth to a baby girl.
Nita Ambani is the Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation and Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries.
Nita, wife of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, the richest man in Asia, will not compromise on fitness.
59-year-old Nita's fitness and glowing skin are often discussed.
Beetroot is a secret behind their youthfulness.
Beetroot plays a major role in skin care. It is good for enhancing the glow of the skin.
Beetroot, which contains antioxidants and vitamin C, also gives a glow to the skin. Keeps you young.
Enhances skin tone. Dark spots and others give more color.
Drinking plenty of water-rich beetroot regularly keeps the skin hydrated.
Beetroot, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, helps in collagen production. Reduces wrinkles and lines on the skin.
Beetroot, which has the ability to purify toxins from the skin, is included in Deepika and Nita's breakfast.
Beetroot is the solution for skin discoloration. Reduces dark spots.
Cut the beetroot into pieces, add water, a little salt and honey and beat. Drinking this juice regularly is very good for the skin.