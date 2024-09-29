5 Items to attract wealth and health into your home

Did you know that certain items can bring good luck to your home? Not only that, but these items can also remove negative energy from your home and ward off bad luck. Let's take a look at some of the must-have items for your home.

Laughing Buddha

Many people think of the Laughing Buddha as a decoration. But would you believe that it brings immense wealth and fortune to your home? Keeping this Laughing Buddha at home attracts money. It also represents happiness and prosperity. It is also believed to remove negative energy and stress from the home.



Evil Eye Protection

The eye-shaped amulet is believed in the Middle East and North Africa to ward off negative forces and evil spirits and bring good luck and health.



Chinese Red Envelope

Chinese people strongly believe that traditional Chinese red envelopes bring good luck, success, and positivity to your home.



Money Plant

Money plant is found in almost every house. But many people don't know about it. It is believed that keeping a money plant at home removes financial problems and gives positive energy.

Lucky Bamboo

This is a popular Feng Shui plant. It is believed to attract wealth, success, and good luck. Astrologers believe that the number of bamboo stalks indicates different types of luck.



