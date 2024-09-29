Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Items to attract wealth and health into your home

    Did you know that certain items can bring good luck to your home? Not only that, but these items can also remove negative energy from your home and ward off bad luck. Let's take a look at some of the must-have items for your home.

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    Laughing Buddha

    Many people think of the Laughing Buddha as a decoration. But would you believe that it brings immense wealth and fortune to your home? Keeping this Laughing Buddha at home attracts money. It also represents happiness and prosperity. It is also believed to remove negative energy and stress from the home.
     

    article_image2

    Evil Eye Protection

    The eye-shaped amulet is believed in the Middle East and North Africa to ward off negative forces and evil spirits and bring good luck and health.
     

    article_image3

    Chinese Red Envelope

    Chinese people strongly believe that traditional Chinese red envelopes bring good luck, success, and positivity to your home.
     

    article_image4

    Money Plant

    Money plant is found in almost every house. But many people don't know about it. It is believed that keeping a money plant at home removes financial problems and gives positive energy.

     

    article_image5

    Lucky Bamboo

    This is a popular Feng Shui plant. It is believed to attract wealth, success, and good luck. Astrologers believe that the number of bamboo stalks indicates different types of luck.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women's healthy: How men can empower and support women's well-being RTM EAI

    Women’s health: How men can empower and support women’s well-being

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease anr

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis: What you need to know about the disease

    Empowering Change: How men can lead in women's safety initiatives NTI

    Empowering Change: How men can lead in women's safety initiatives

    Earth ending soon? New research reveals SHOCKING details about the planet's demise RKK

    Earth ending soon? New research reveals SHOCKING details about the planet's demise

    World Rabies Day 2024: Rabies myth and facts-separating truth from fiction NTI

    World Rabies Day 2024: Rabies myths and facts—separating truth from fiction

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING! In a rare case, Austria man amputates penis with axe after consuming 'magic' mushrooms shk

    SHOCKING! In a rare case, Austria man amputates penis with axe after consuming 'magic' mushrooms

    Monsoon Update: Here's when it will leave West Bengal and Kolkata; check latest forecast ATG

    Monsoon Update: Here's when it will leave West Bengal and Kolkata; check latest forecast

    Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of torture during jail time, vows to fight on in Haryana AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of torture during jail time, vows to fight on in Haryana

    Bhumi Pednekar inspired hairstyles for saree ATG

    Bhumi Pednekar inspired hairstyles for saree

    Diwali 2024: Indo-western trendy collection for this festive season ATG

    Diwali 2024: Indo-western trendy collection for this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon