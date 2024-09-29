'Har Ghar Se Hezbollah Niklega': J&K girl's message to Israel after Nasrallah killing sparks outrage (WATCH)

In response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), protests erupted and marches were held in Srinagar and Budgam areas of of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following a targeted airstrike by the Israeli military in Beirut. This event marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, representing a major setback for both Hezbollah and Iran, given Nasrallah's pivotal role in the regional "Axis of Resistance."

A large number of people, including women, were seen participating in the protest while raising slogans in favour of Hezbollah and Palestine. In Srinagar, people poured out on roads in Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh areas and chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans while carrying black flags, reported news agency PTI.

Participating in one of such marches, a girl protester said, "Aap ne ek Hezbollah chief ko mara hai, har ghar se Hezbollah niklega. I am talking to the chief minister of Israel. Mai har us insan se bat kar rahi hun jo Palestine ke khilaf hai," (You have killed one Hezbollah chief; Hezbollah will emerge from every home. I am talking to the chief minister of Israel. I am speaking to every person who is against Palestine).

She further asserted, "Mai Lebanon ko hausla dena chahungi, ke vo bilkul bhi fikar na kare, kyuki hum unke sath hai... hum unka sath kabhi bhi nahi chorenge, aapko pata nahi hai aapne kisko shaheed kia hai..... Hezbollah zindabad!" (I would like to give courage to Lebanon, that they should not worry at all, because we are with them... we will never abandon them. You have no idea whom you have martyred... Long live Hezbollah!")

Hezbollah chief's killing sparks protest in J&K

Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as people hit the streets condemning the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike by Israel in Beirut, Lebanon. A protest march held in Budgam witnessed a large number of people, including women and children, holding portraits of the Hezbollah chief.

Similar protests were held in Sringar's old city, and other areas of the state.

Conflict rages on

In the aftermath of Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah issued a statement vowing to continue its fight against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people." The group did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Nasrallah's death, but their resolve indicates a likely escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The airstrikes did not end with Nasrallah's death. Following the initial attack, further bombings were reported in Dahiyeh and other parts of Lebanon, lighting up the night sky and sending residents fleeing to downtown Beirut and safer areas of the city. Smoke and chaos enveloped the area as residents sought refuge from the violence.

In stark contrast to the mourning in Lebanon, celebrations erupted in Tel Aviv. Videos circulated on social media showing crowds gathered in a popular pub, rejoicing over the news of Nasrallah's death. Patrons cheered, sang, and raised their drinks in a toast to the news, with some even chanting slogans in support of the IDF's actions. The footage quickly went viral, reflecting a significant emotional response from segments of the Israeli population who see Nasrallah as a direct threat.

