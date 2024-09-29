Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Har Ghar Se Hezbollah Niklega': J&K girl's message to Israel after Nasrallah killing sparks outrage (WATCH)

    In response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), protests erupted and marches were held in Srinagar and Budgam areas of of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

    'Har Ghar Se Hezbollah Niklega': J&K girl's message to Israel after Nasrallah killing sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following a targeted airstrike by the Israeli military in Beirut. This event marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, representing a major setback for both Hezbollah and Iran, given Nasrallah's pivotal role in the regional "Axis of Resistance."

    In response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), protests erupted and marches were held in Srinagar and Budgam areas of of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

    A large number of people, including women, were seen participating in the protest while raising slogans in favour of Hezbollah and Palestine. In Srinagar, people poured out on roads in Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh areas and chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans while carrying black flags, reported news agency PTI.

    Participating in one of such marches, a girl protester said, "Aap ne ek Hezbollah chief ko mara hai, har ghar se Hezbollah niklega. I am talking to the chief minister of Israel. Mai har us insan se bat kar rahi hun jo Palestine ke khilaf hai," (You have killed one Hezbollah chief; Hezbollah will emerge from every home. I am talking to the chief minister of Israel. I am speaking to every person who is against Palestine).

    She further asserted, "Mai Lebanon ko hausla dena chahungi, ke vo bilkul bhi fikar na kare, kyuki hum unke sath hai... hum unka sath kabhi bhi nahi chorenge, aapko pata nahi hai aapne kisko shaheed kia hai..... Hezbollah zindabad!" (I would like to give courage to Lebanon, that they should not worry at all, because we are with them... we will never abandon them. You have no idea whom you have martyred... Long live Hezbollah!")

     

     

     

     

    Hezbollah chief's killing sparks protest in J&K

    Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as people hit the streets condemning the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike by Israel in Beirut, Lebanon. A protest march held in Budgam witnessed a large number of people, including women and children, holding portraits of the Hezbollah chief.

    Similar protests were held in Sringar's old city, and other areas of the state.

    Conflict rages on

    In the aftermath of Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah issued a statement vowing to continue its fight against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people." The group did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Nasrallah's death, but their resolve indicates a likely escalation in the ongoing conflict.

    The airstrikes did not end with Nasrallah's death. Following the initial attack, further bombings were reported in Dahiyeh and other parts of Lebanon, lighting up the night sky and sending residents fleeing to downtown Beirut and safer areas of the city. Smoke and chaos enveloped the area as residents sought refuge from the violence.

    In stark contrast to the mourning in Lebanon, celebrations erupted in Tel Aviv. Videos circulated on social media showing crowds gathered in a popular pub, rejoicing over the news of Nasrallah's death. Patrons cheered, sang, and raised their drinks in a toast to the news, with some even chanting slogans in support of the IDF's actions. The footage quickly went viral, reflecting a significant emotional response from segments of the Israeli population who see Nasrallah as a direct threat.

    In stark contrast to the mourning in Lebanon, celebrations erupted in Tel Aviv. Videos circulated on social media showing crowds gathered in a popular pub, rejoicing over the news of Nasrallah's death. Patrons cheered, sang, and raised their drinks in a toast to the news, with some even chanting slogans in support of the IDF's actions. The footage quickly went viral, reflecting a significant emotional response from segments of the Israeli population who see Nasrallah as a direct threat.

    Also read: Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing Jammu and Kashmir election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH) AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Prakash Karat elected as interim coordinator of Polit Buro after passing away of Sitaram Yechury anr

    Prakash Karat elected as interim coordinator of Polit Buro after passing away of Sitaram Yechury

    Never wrestle with pigs ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy AJR

    'Never wrestle with pigs': ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing Jammu and Kashmir election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH) AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS]

    Free Travel in Luxembourg: Explore the Country Without Spending a Dime anr

    Free Travel: Explore THIS country without spending a Dime!

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day! RTM

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon