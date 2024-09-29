Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur

    The Chief Minister, during his visit to the Gorakhpur Gurukul Vidyalaya, shared the school's rich history, noting that it was established in 1935. He revealed that the British government had shut down the Gurukul for five years due to its involvement in spiritual and political activities. 

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said that in today's world, true freedom from anarchy can only be achieved through integration of education and spirituality. He encouraged the revival of the traditional Arya Samaj practices of 'yagya' and 'havan' in gurukuls, saying that the customs helped maintain a spiritual and disciplined atmosphere in gurukuls in the olden times leading to better academic results.

    The Chief Minister inaugurated a new auditorium, five classrooms, and an administrative building at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya. He praised the efforts of the Gorakhpur Gurukul Society for reviving the Gurukul stating, “The construction work has been completed on time by the Gorakhpur Development Authority with a CSR fund of Rs 1 crore 5 lakh.”

    CM Yogi also emphasized the need to introduce skill development and entrepreneurship training alongside education at Gurukuls, ensuring that no child is left without access to learning. He underlined the importance of making every child self-reliant, adding that these efforts in education will contribute to making India a developed nation.

    The Chief Minister, during his visit to the Gorakhpur Gurukul Vidyalaya, shared the school's rich history, noting that it was established in 1935. He revealed that the British government had shut down the Gurukul for five years due to its involvement in spiritual and political activities. 

    Despite this setback, the school later reopened and is currently operating as a higher secondary institution. Over time, however, a lack of resources led to a decline in student numbers, but with new construction and resources, the school is now being revived.

    During the event, CM Yogi reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring quality education for every child and improving health facilities for all citizens. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Education Policy (NEP), he highlighted that the policy is designed for the holistic development of students and is aligned with modern needs. 

    He also mentioned that under the Ayushman Card Scheme, free healthcare services are being provided to 10 crore people across the state.

    Earlier, CM Yogi toured the Gurukul Vidyalaya, observing classroom activities and interacting with the students. He also planted saplings on the school premises and witnessed a cultural performance, where girl students presented a beautiful rendition of Ganesh Vandana to begin the program.

    On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Manglesh Shrivastava, Vice Chancellor of Gorakhpur University Prof. Poonam Tandon, President of Gorakhpur Gurukul Society Pramod Kumar, Mahant Ravindra Das of Kalibari, Vice President of UP State Women Commission Charu Chaudhary, BJP Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, Sitaram Jaiswal, Councilor Pawan Tripathi, Shivshankar Gupta, Parmeshwar Prasad Gupta, Indradev Vidyarthi, Jagdish Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra along with administrative officers, teachers etc. were present.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing Jammu and Kashmir election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH) AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Prakash Karat elected as interim coordinator of Polit Buro after passing away of Sitaram Yechury anr

    Prakash Karat elected as interim coordinator of Polit Buro after passing away of Sitaram Yechury

    Never wrestle with pigs ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy AJR

    'Never wrestle with pigs': ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy

    Yogi govt to kick off fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' next month anr

    Yogi govt to kick off fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' next month

    Recent Stories

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing Jammu and Kashmir election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH) AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS]

    Free Travel in Luxembourg: Explore the Country Without Spending a Dime anr

    Free Travel: Explore THIS country without spending a Dime!

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day! RTM

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day! RTM

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon