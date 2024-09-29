Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi inaugurates new facilities at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gorakhpur

The Chief Minister, during his visit to the Gorakhpur Gurukul Vidyalaya, shared the school's rich history, noting that it was established in 1935. He revealed that the British government had shut down the Gurukul for five years due to its involvement in spiritual and political activities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said that in today's world, true freedom from anarchy can only be achieved through integration of education and spirituality. He encouraged the revival of the traditional Arya Samaj practices of 'yagya' and 'havan' in gurukuls, saying that the customs helped maintain a spiritual and disciplined atmosphere in gurukuls in the olden times leading to better academic results.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new auditorium, five classrooms, and an administrative building at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya. He praised the efforts of the Gorakhpur Gurukul Society for reviving the Gurukul stating, “The construction work has been completed on time by the Gorakhpur Development Authority with a CSR fund of Rs 1 crore 5 lakh.”

CM Yogi also emphasized the need to introduce skill development and entrepreneurship training alongside education at Gurukuls, ensuring that no child is left without access to learning. He underlined the importance of making every child self-reliant, adding that these efforts in education will contribute to making India a developed nation.

Despite this setback, the school later reopened and is currently operating as a higher secondary institution. Over time, however, a lack of resources led to a decline in student numbers, but with new construction and resources, the school is now being revived.

During the event, CM Yogi reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring quality education for every child and improving health facilities for all citizens. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Education Policy (NEP), he highlighted that the policy is designed for the holistic development of students and is aligned with modern needs.

He also mentioned that under the Ayushman Card Scheme, free healthcare services are being provided to 10 crore people across the state.

Earlier, CM Yogi toured the Gurukul Vidyalaya, observing classroom activities and interacting with the students. He also planted saplings on the school premises and witnessed a cultural performance, where girl students presented a beautiful rendition of Ganesh Vandana to begin the program.

On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Manglesh Shrivastava, Vice Chancellor of Gorakhpur University Prof. Poonam Tandon, President of Gorakhpur Gurukul Society Pramod Kumar, Mahant Ravindra Das of Kalibari, Vice President of UP State Women Commission Charu Chaudhary, BJP Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, Sitaram Jaiswal, Councilor Pawan Tripathi, Shivshankar Gupta, Parmeshwar Prasad Gupta, Indradev Vidyarthi, Jagdish Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra along with administrative officers, teachers etc. were present.

