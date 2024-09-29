Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

After taking a sip of water and regaining his composure, Kharge resumed his speech, though he kept it shorter than planned. Despite the interruption, Kharge remained determined and addressed the crowd, highlighting the Congress party's campaign priorities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 29) experienced a health scare during an election campaign in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing a rally in Jasrota ahead of the third phase of the assembly elections, Kharge began to feel unwell. He reportedly felt dizzy and appeared on the verge of fainting, calling for immediate attention from his security team and fellow Congress leaders. As a result, the campaign rally was briefly paused.

After taking a sip of water and regaining his composure, Kharge resumed his speech, though he kept it shorter than planned. Despite the interruption, Kharge remained determined and addressed the crowd, highlighting the Congress party's campaign priorities.

The Congress party is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in alliance with the National Conference. Kharge used the platform to emphasize the need to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and criticised the central government for delaying the elections.

In a show of resilience, Kharge addressed concerns about his health, asserting that he would continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge declared, reaffirming his commitment to lead the Congress through the ongoing elections.

He also criticised the BJP-led government, accusing them of operating a "remote-controlled government" through the Lieutenant Governor and failing to deliver on promises made to the youth. "PM Modi did not give anything to the youth of India in the last 10 years. Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years?" Kharge asked, urging voters to question the ruling party's track record.

