Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    After taking a sip of water and regaining his composure, Kharge resumed his speech, though he kept it shorter than planned. Despite the interruption, Kharge remained determined and addressed the crowd, highlighting the Congress party's campaign priorities.

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill furing Jammu and Kashmir election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 29) experienced a health scare during an election campaign in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing a rally in Jasrota ahead of the third phase of the assembly elections, Kharge began to feel unwell. He reportedly felt dizzy and appeared on the verge of fainting, calling for immediate attention from his security team and fellow Congress leaders. As a result, the campaign rally was briefly paused.

    After taking a sip of water and regaining his composure, Kharge resumed his speech, though he kept it shorter than planned. Despite the interruption, Kharge remained determined and addressed the crowd, highlighting the Congress party's campaign priorities.

    'Never wrestle with pigs': ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy

    The Congress party is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in alliance with the National Conference. Kharge used the platform to emphasize the need to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and criticised the central government for delaying the elections.

    In a show of resilience, Kharge addressed concerns about his health, asserting that he would continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge declared, reaffirming his commitment to lead the Congress through the ongoing elections.

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH)

    He also criticised the BJP-led government, accusing them of operating a "remote-controlled government" through the Lieutenant Governor and failing to deliver on promises made to the youth. "PM Modi did not give anything to the youth of India in the last 10 years. Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years?" Kharge asked, urging voters to question the ruling party's track record.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Prakash Karat elected as interim coordinator of Polit Buro after passing away of Sitaram Yechury anr

    Prakash Karat elected as interim coordinator of Polit Buro after passing away of Sitaram Yechury

    Never wrestle with pigs ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy AJR

    'Never wrestle with pigs': ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy

    Yogi govt to kick off fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' next month anr

    Yogi govt to kick off fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' next month

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, unveils projects worth Rs 11,200 crore AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, unveils projects worth Rs 11,200 crore

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS]

    Free Travel in Luxembourg: Explore the Country Without Spending a Dime anr

    Free Travel: Explore THIS country without spending a Dime!

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day! RTM

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day! RTM

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon anr

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon