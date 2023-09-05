Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A youth identified as Basil (Eldhose) was found hanging after attacking a girl and her grandparents in Ernakulam.

    Kerala shocker: Youth commits suicide after attacking girl, her grandparents in Ernakulam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Kochi: In an appalling incident, a youth allegedly broke into a house and hacked a girl and her grandparents in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam and later committed suicide. The deceased has been identified as Basil (Eldhose), a native of Iringole. 

    Alka, a nursing student, reportedly suffered severe injuries, including major cuts to her head and neck. After committing the crime, Eldhose went to his house and hanged himself. 

    It is also reported that the girl's grandparents Ouseph and his wife Chinnamma also were attacked while preventing Alka from being attacked. They are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College. According to the police, the accused targeted the girl only. 

    Further details are awaited...
     

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
