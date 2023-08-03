Kerala Police arrest cops from Karnataka in bribery case

Kochi: The Kerala police detained four Karnataka police officers, including a CEN (Cyber, Economic Offences, and Narcotics) inspector, for allegedly receiving a bribe while investigating a cryptocurrency case. However, they will be released soon without recording their arrest. They have been asked to appear again on the 16th of this month as part of the investigation.

The Kochi City police arrested Inspector Shivaprakash and his team on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Software developer Chandaka Srikanth of Bengaluru filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station citing cyber fraud. In order to question a suspect named Isaac, the Whitefield CEN police who were looking into the matter travelled to Madikeri. According to reports, the police discovered transactions of Rs 2 crore from Isaac's account, which helped them identify another suspect from Kochi named Naushad. Shivaprakash allegedly requested Rs. 10 lakh in cash from the defendant at this point. According to sources, he took a 3.95 lakh rupee bribe and was caught red-handed.

In order to remove their names from the list of suspects, the officers demanded payment.



