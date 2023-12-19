Kerala News LIVE: Shutters of Mullaperiyar to not open today

10.30: Police seize 235 grams of gold hidden in shirt buttons in Kasaragod

The police seized 235 grams of gold hidden in shirt buttons from an individual in Kasaragod. He tried to evade Customs and escape with the gold when the police intercepted him. Muhammad Bisharat (24) from Kasargod has been arrested. After hiding it inside the buttons of the shirt, the shirt was placed in the baggage along with other clothes.

10:16 am: Shutters of Mullaperiyar to not open today

The shutters of Mullaperiyar dam will not be opened today due to a decrease in rainfall and water flow.

9:32 am: Suicide threat message received in police station WhatsApp group

A civil police officer in Pathanamthitta Kodumon Police Station has expressed distress, claiming mental torture by the CI and another person. The officer hinted at a conspiracy against him and even threatened suicide. He held the CI and the other person responsible if anything happened to him.

9:00 am: Central Health Ministry confirms 115 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala yesterday

The Central Health Ministry has officially reported an additional 115 COVID-19 cases in Kerala yesterday. Consequently, the total number of active cases in Kerala stands at 1,749. Nationally, there are a total of 1,970 active cases, with 142 cases confirmed across the entire country yesterday.

8.28 AM: M B Rajesh hits out at Governor; draws parallel to Malayalam movie characters

M B Rajesh said that it was a prime-time comedy by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wherein he did a roadshow in Kozhikode the other day.

"Those who are learned and intellectual are being called criminals and rascals. The Governor is Jagathy's character who says arrest me. The rascal call is like the Kuttan Pillai police. This was a conspiracy with the BJP in Mithai Street," he said.

8.17 AM: High Court to consider plea against govt order directing Collectors to generate funds for Nava Kerala Sadas

The High Court will again hear today the plea against the government order directing the district collectors to find money for the Nava Kerala Sadas through advertisements. In the preliminary hearing, the court gave a stay order yesterday to mobilize resources through advertisements. The stay is due to a lack of guidelines for collecting and accounting money.