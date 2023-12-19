Christmas 2023: BJP in Kerala to visit Christian homes with cakes and PM Modi's messages

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has organised Snehayatra to visit Christian homes as part of the Christmas celebration. They will distribute cakes and convey PM Modi's greetings in a bid for close ties ahead of the general elections.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Kerala and party members will reach out to the clergy houses and residences of Christians from Thursday (Dec 21) with the cake and the Prime Minister's Christmas message. A ten-day-long program called Snehayatra has been organised to ensure the votes of the Christians ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The aim is also to reduce the opposition of the Church on the Manipur issue.

Last Christmas too, the BJP had opened rooms to the Christian voters by distributing sweets to their homes. Modi, who came to Kochi in April earlier this year, met all the leaders of the factions in person and made efforts to strengthen that relationship. However, the main challenge facing the BJP in the state is to regain the trust lost on the Manipur issue in a short period.

The NDA's Snehayatra aims to distribute cakes, clothes and Christmas and New Year cards to Christian homes. Along with this, it is the platform to solve the concerns of the central government by giving promises. It is the first time that the house visit of NDA is extensive at the booth level.

The BJP believes that their works including visits to low-class Christian families during Christmas and Easter received a good response. The confidence is given by Thalassery Archdiocese Bishop Joseph Pamplany that he will give a BJP MP if the price of rubber is raised to Rs 300. The Prime Minister's interaction with the youths and Church priests had paved a good start to the BJP's election campaign.

However, the Manipur riots that broke out put an end to the NDA's hopes. The statements of BJP leaders and the government's silence in Manipur have strengthened the impression that the Centre is doing nothing. The BJP in Manipur is trying to bring down the local leaders and convince matters on Manipur to the Christian factions in Kerala.

The Snehayatra will serve as an instrument for communicating to believers that the party supports the church's perspective on Israel and Palestine. Following its stunning electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP is getting ready to confidently make friends in the Christian sect.

The Prime Minister will attend the Mahila Sangam in Thrissur on January 2, and the NDA's hopes for a Lok Sabha majority in Kerala are based on the hope that this invitation will not go unanswered.