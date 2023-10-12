Kerala News Live: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

9.45 AM: Man dies of elephant attack in Ullikkal; body found in town

A man identified as Jose, a resident of Athrassery was found dead in Ullikkal town due to the wild elephant attack. MLA Sajeev Joseph said that he was trampled by the elephant.

9.30 AM: The first ship to Vizhinjam port is moving into the project area. Asianet News exclusively received the first visuals.

9.15 AM: Kerala pilgrim group from Israel lands in Kochi

The Pilgrim group from Ernakulam, stuck in Israel landed in Kochi airport today. They arrived home safely through Egypt. Aluva native Maulavi and his family said that they were scared in the first hour of the war. Maulavi said that they crossed the border accompanied by a security officer.

8.35 AM: Actress harassment case on Air India: Police directs co-passenger to appear at station

Nedumbassery police are continuing their investigation in the case of misbehavior with a young actress onboard Air India flight. According to the statement of the actress, the police have instructed the passenger named Anto to appear. The actress complained that when she was traveling from Mumbai to Kochi the other day, the passenger next to her had misbehaved under the influence of alcohol.

8.32 AM: Kerala's Vande Bharat Express likely to have stoppage at Chengannur station

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that one more stop may be newly allowed for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala amid hopes that there will be sympathetic decisions from the central government on such demands. The demand for a stop at Chengannur is under consideration by the Central government, he said.

8.28 AM: Kerala HC to consider petition over air ticket price hike today

The Kerala High Court on Thursday (Oct 12) will consider the petition seeking to control the increase in air travel fares. Expatriate businessman K Zainul Abdeen approached the court. It is said in the petition that there is no standard rate increase and this rate increase is putting common expatriates in financial crisis. The petition also states that airlines charge four times the actual fare during festival seasons. Justice Devan Ramachandran has directed to join the Central Aviation Department as a party in the petition.

7.58 AM: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

The reason for the continued rains in Kerala is the presence of a cyclone formed over Karnataka. In this situation, a yellow alert has been declared in 5 districts today including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. The India Meteorological Department has also informed that there is a possibility of moderate/moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala for the next 5 days.