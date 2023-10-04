Kerala News LIVE: CPI not to oppose Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad again

10.00 AM: CPI not to oppose Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad again

CPI national leadership will not oppose Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting in Wayanad again. CPI General Secretary D Raja told Asianet News that each party has the right to decide its candidates.

9:30 AM: Supreme Court to hear A Raja's appeal against high court verdict

The Supreme Court will hear A Raja's appeal against the Kerala High Court verdict cancelling the Devikulam elections today(Oct 4) . A bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose is hearing the petition. The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the High Court verdict

9:10 AM: Kerala State Cabinet meeting to be held today

The state cabinet meeting will be held today(Oct 4). The cabinet meeting will evaluate the government's measures regarding the resolution of the problems in the cooperative sector including the Karuvannur crisis. Yesterday, the Minister had a meeting with the top officials of the Cooperative Department and Kerala Bank.

8:50 AM: Delhi Keralites to organise action council meeting over social activist's death

Delhi Keralaites will organise an action council meeting regarding the death of a Kerala activist in Delhi. The first meeting will be held on Saturday (Oct 7). Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Marunadan Malayali Association (FAIMA) Maharashtra state unit has filed a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister and other Union Ministers demanding a strong investigation into the incident.

8.12 AM: Job scam linked to Health Minister's office: Police record first arrest

On Tuesday, an individual involved in the fake job scam linked to the office of Kerala's health minister Veena George was taken into custody by the Cantonment Police. Advocate Raheez, a native of Kozhikode and a friend of the accused Akhil Sajeev, who was named accused in the case was taken into custody. Raheez was allegedly involved in creating fake emails and letters under the names of the minister's personal assistant and Arogya Kerala.

8.04 AM: Widespread rainfall in state today; Holiday for educational institutions in capital

Kerala will continue to receive widespread rainfall today. Although there is no specific rain warning in any district, heavy rain is expected in isolated places. Even today there is more chance of rain in south Kerala. Fishing is prohibited in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Due to incessant rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the capital city on Wednesday (Oct 4). District collector Geromic George said in a release that the holiday will also apply to professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

