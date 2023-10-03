Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala rain update: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

    Kerala has been receiving continuous rainfall for a few days. The IMD had predicted an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram district. The district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the capital city.

    Kerala rain update: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on October 4 2023 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 9:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to incessant rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the capital city on Wednesday (Oct 4). District collector Geromic George said in a release that the holiday will also apply to professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalaya. The physical examination and fitness test for the position of Assistant Prison Officer in the Jail Department, which was supposed to take place on October 4 and 5 has been postponed. The new date will be declared later.

    No changes are made to exams in other districts. Additionally, other PSC examinations will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram on October 4 and 5, according to the schedule.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram today. 

    Due to days of continuous, severe rainfall, 23 houses, in six taluks of the Thiruvananthapuram district, partially collapsed. Since September 29, 11 homes in Nedumangad Taluk have suffered damage as a result of relentless rainfall. Four homes each in the taluks of Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala, and Kattakada also suffered some damage.
     

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 9:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Despite global obstacles, World Bank positions India as the fastest-growing major economy

    Despite global obstacles, World Bank positions India as the fastest-growing major economy

    NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty arrested

    NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty arrested

    Viral video Jaipur man dressed in Money Heist costume showers money in air avv

    Viral video: Jaipur man dressed in 'Money Heist' costume showers money in air

    KCR wanted to join BJP led NDA alliance but PM Modi big revelation in Telangana gcw

    'KCR wanted to join BJP-led NDA alliance but...' PM Modi's big revelation in Telangana (WATCH)

    Delhi Police seal NewsClick office after raids in investigation AJR

    Delhi Police seal NewsClick office after raids in investigation; check details

    Recent Stories

    Despite global obstacles, World Bank positions India as the fastest-growing major economy

    Despite global obstacles, World Bank positions India as the fastest-growing major economy

    NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty arrested

    NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Head Amit Chakravarty arrested

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh SWOT analysis osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh SWOT analysis

    Saba Azad on being trolled for dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why are you waiting for my blood?" RKK

    Saba Azad on being trolled for dating Hrithik Roshan: "Why are you waiting for my blood?"

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and one SHOCKING fact on each

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon