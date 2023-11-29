Kerala: MVD issues guidelines to RC owners over fake number plates complaint

The Motor Vehicle Department conducted an investigation into the vehicle that was used to abduct a six-year-old girl in Kollam. The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) issued a warning to vehicle owners regarding this issue.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department conducted an investigation about the vehicle that was used for abducting a six-year-old girl in Kollam. It was found that Swift Dzire's car was used for kidnapping. However, the original vehicle with the number plate was located in Malappuram and is in the possession of the owners. The police said that a similar car with the same number plate is running somewhere else. The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) issued a warning to the vehicle owners regarding this issue.

1. Kindly cooperate with officers during vehicle inspections. Those with fraudulent number plates are subject to police and motor vehicle checks.

2. Vehicles registered post-April 1, 2019, come with High Security Number Plates. Avoid tampering or replacing them with decorative plates.

3. Unauthorized vehicle color changes are offenses; obtain prior permission for any alterations.

4. If you receive a fine notice for a vehicle you don't own, contact the nearest Motor Vehicles Department/Police immediately, as another vehicle may be using your number plate.

5. Ensure your mobile number is linked to your vehicle information on the Parivahan website. This prevents unauthorized sales, and in case of theft, law enforcement can contact you promptly. Update your mobile number on the Parivahan website.



6. Put a fast tag on your vehicle. Receive toll plaza details your vehicle passes through via SMS for seamless travel.

The MVD stated that the apps designed to inform about locations equipped with cameras for monitoring vehicle inspections and detecting violations of traffic rules serve as tools to aid law enforcement in apprehending those involved in criminal activities.