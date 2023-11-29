Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

The police have released the sketch of the female suspect who kidnapped Abigail Sara from outside her home in Kollam. Meanwhile, the investigation has intensified for the accused.

Kollam: The six-year-old girl, Abigail Sara, who was kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam district was found at Ashramam road in Kollam on Tuesday. The police suspect that there were two women in the group who kidnapped Abigail. The police have released a sketch of the female suspect. It is also suspected that the child was given sedatives at the time of the abduction.

CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable

The child's blood and urine tests were sent for medical tests. The police showed pictures of 30 female suspects; however, the child did not recognize any of them. The police stopped the interrogation when the child started feeling scared.

Meanwhile, the investigation has intensified for the accused. DIG Nishanthi has been given the charge of investigation. The investigation team has been expanded to include police officers from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, the child remains under observation at the Government Victoria Hospital. The parents of the child are with her and the police will try to ask for more information slowly.

The investigation is continuing for the third day to nab the accused. The investigation will focus more on CCTV footage. After taking the detailed statement of the child, the sketch of the other accused will be prepared. The motive behind the kidnapping will also be examined. The police are checking the homes of the suspects and efforts are on to locate the vehicle in which the group traveled and the house where the group stayed.

