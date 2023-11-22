Kerala: Meet Parukutty Amma, the 100-year-old set to climb Sabarimala for first time

Kalpetta: The Sabarimala Ayyappa Mandala masam started on November 17. More than millions of devotees visit Sabarimala daily. Meanwhile, 100-year-old Parukutty Amma is planning to visit Sabarimala at the age of 100 to meet lord Ayyappa for the first time. Parukutty amma is the native of Wayanad.

Parukutty Amma is visiting the temple with her grandson and grandson's children. When asked how late it was for Ayyappa's darshan, the answer was that it was so late. However, there are some things to say when she meets Ayyappan.

She wished to pray to Ayyappa for Israel. Her grandson Girish and Girish's children, Amritesh, Anvita, and Avantika will accompany her during this spiritual journey. She came to know about the Israel-Palestine conflicts through mobile phones and TV. She said that war is a sad thing and everyone wants peace everywhere. Parukutty Amma pointed out that this Sabarimala trip is for that purpose. Parukutty Amma will climb the mountain holding the hands of her grandchildren on the second day of December after 41 days of fasting.

Her desire is to step on the holy 18 steps of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Her grandson, Girish, shared that when he and his children were wearing garlands this time, upon asking if she would accompany them, she responded affirmatively. Her aspiration is to ascend the mountain by walking as much as she can. Her goal is to see Ayyan (Lord Ayyappa) and convey the sorrows of the world, the grievances of the country, and the concerns of the family to him. She wishes to return with a heart full of experiences.

Over the years, the grandchildren and their children have visited Sabarimala several times. Despite everyone encouraging her to rest, Parukutty Amma said that she is ready to climb the mountain at the age of 100.