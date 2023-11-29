Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer

    The police found that Nafeesa, a native of Pazhayannur went on a pilgrimage 37 years ago to the Ervadi Church in Tamil Nadu and did not return home.

    Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Thrissur: A woman from Kerala who went missing 37 years ago was found in Ajmer. The police found that Nafeesa, a native of Pazhayannur went on a pilgrimage 37 years ago to the Ervadi Church in Tamil Nadu and did not return home. The family tried to find her, however, they did not get any leads about Naseefa. 

    Nafeesa, missing for 37 years and presumed lost forever was found, defying all expectations. The unexpected twist has left the family in disbelief, marking a truly extraordinary chapter in Nafeesa's story.

    The scenario took a turning point when ASI Satheesan and SCPO Sujith from the Kannur Rural Police traveled to Ajmer in pursuit of a murder case suspect. The team believed the individual had Malayalam proficiency. However as the investigation was going on, Naseefa unexpectedly emerged in front of the police, giving rise to an unforeseen twist. The team asked about the name and address of Nafeesa, however, she did not answer it clearly.

    After questioning for hours, the woman disclosed her details to the police. The police found suspicious about the woman and handed over the information to Anil Kumar, inspector of Pazhayannur police station. The police informed Nafeesa's children about their mother and told them that she was in Ajmer in Rajasthan. The children then went to Ajmer to bring back their mother.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police

    Govt disconnects 70 lakh mobile numbers of Indian users to curb cybercrime and financial frauds gcw

    Govt disconnects 70 lakh mobile numbers of Indian users to curb cybercrime and financial frauds

    Recent Stories

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available What it is How to access it Check details gcw

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, What it is? How to access it? Check details

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES] ATG

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES]

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon