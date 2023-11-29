Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer

The police found that Nafeesa, a native of Pazhayannur went on a pilgrimage 37 years ago to the Ervadi Church in Tamil Nadu and did not return home.

Thrissur: A woman from Kerala who went missing 37 years ago was found in Ajmer. The police found that Nafeesa, a native of Pazhayannur went on a pilgrimage 37 years ago to the Ervadi Church in Tamil Nadu and did not return home. The family tried to find her, however, they did not get any leads about Naseefa.

Nafeesa, missing for 37 years and presumed lost forever was found, defying all expectations. The unexpected twist has left the family in disbelief, marking a truly extraordinary chapter in Nafeesa's story.

The scenario took a turning point when ASI Satheesan and SCPO Sujith from the Kannur Rural Police traveled to Ajmer in pursuit of a murder case suspect. The team believed the individual had Malayalam proficiency. However as the investigation was going on, Naseefa unexpectedly emerged in front of the police, giving rise to an unforeseen twist. The team asked about the name and address of Nafeesa, however, she did not answer it clearly.

After questioning for hours, the woman disclosed her details to the police. The police found suspicious about the woman and handed over the information to Anil Kumar, inspector of Pazhayannur police station. The police informed Nafeesa's children about their mother and told them that she was in Ajmer in Rajasthan. The children then went to Ajmer to bring back their mother.