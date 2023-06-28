Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After 13-day wait for mother, elephant calf Krishna passes away

    The elephant calf Krishna passed away on Tuesday night after a 13-day-long wait for its mother in Bommiampadi camp.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Palakkad: After waiting for the mother for 13 days, the elephant calf Krishna passed away. The calf passed away on Tuesday night inside a shed at the Bommiampadi camp.

    Forest Veterinarian treated the sick infant elephant on Monday morning. The calf exhibited symptoms of recovery after the treatment by standing up and eating grass and food high in lactogen. However, the calf's condition deteriorated by Tuesday afternoon.

    (More details to follow...)

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu govt steps in to sell tomatoes at cost-price in Farm Fresh Outlets; check details

    QS World University Rankings: MIT tops ranking; India's best is IIT-Bombay, ranked 149

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Kannur; houses near airport flooded

    Why are Hindus tested every time, says Allahabad HC during hearing of plea for ban on Adipurush film

    UP lady cop's 'Swades moment' lights up old woman's life (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu govt steps in to sell tomatoes at cost-price in Farm Fresh Outlets; check details

    QS World University Rankings: MIT tops ranking; India's best is IIT-Bombay, ranked 149

    For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 28: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Good news for all Mammootty fans: Amal Neerad shares Mammookka's look as 'Bilal John Kurishingal'

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

