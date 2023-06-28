After 13-day wait for mother, elephant calf Krishna passes away

The elephant calf Krishna passed away on Tuesday night after a 13-day-long wait for its mother in Bommiampadi camp.

Palakkad: After waiting for the mother for 13 days, the elephant calf Krishna passed away. The calf passed away on Tuesday night inside a shed at the Bommiampadi camp.

Forest Veterinarian treated the sick infant elephant on Monday morning. The calf exhibited symptoms of recovery after the treatment by standing up and eating grass and food high in lactogen. However, the calf's condition deteriorated by Tuesday afternoon.

