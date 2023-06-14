Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grey Langur aka Hanuman monkey, believed to have escaped from Kerala zoo, spotted within premises

    A newly brought Grey Langur aka Hanuman monkey escaped the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Tuesday evening (June 13). A caution alert was issued in the region due to its violent nature.

    Kerala: Gray Langur or Hanuman monkey escapes from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo; Search ops underway
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    A recently brought-in Grey Langur, also known as a Hanuman monkey, broke free from its cage at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Tuesday evening. The neighborhood was given a caution alert owing to the violence present. 

    The Langur was spotted on Wednesday (June 14) on a tree inside the zoo itself. The authorities are trying to capture the animal and put it in the cage.

    Also read: NEET (UG) 2023 Result : Kerala girl bags 23rd rank at national level entrance exam; first in state

    The incident took place before the zoo's doors opened to the public so that they could view the recently arrived animals. The langur jumped out of the cage and ran away from the zoo, which was part of the testing that led to the officials opening the cage. Officials at the Zoo have started looking for the monkey.

    It is alleged that the zoo staff mishandled the recently arrived animals.  The crew was careless with the animals. According to reports, the quarantine period of 15 days for the Hanuman monkey was not adhered to. 

    A brown Bengal monkey had before fled from the zoo while visitors were there. While the keepers were cleaning the cage, the 10-year-old male monkey broke out. The zoo doctor attempted to tranquilize the monkey with a gun, but the weapon malfunctioned and missed its target.  As this monkey also belonged to the violent class, the authorities became concerned. More employees arrived and chased the monkey away with loud noises and stone-throwing. As soon as the monkey descended to the bottom, he was placed in a cage.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details AJR

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details

    Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states

    Cannot pay employees, but have money for freebies: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Opposition-ruled states

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions AJR

    Mumbai to celebrate 'No Honking Day' today; violators to face THESE actions

    No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details AJR

    'No lungi or nighty': Row over dress code circular erupts in Greater Noida society; check details

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS vma

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable family trip pictures are unmissable - SEE PICS

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11 inch display Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India check price specs other details gcw

    Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

    Ram Charan and Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood MAH

    Ram Charan-Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details AJR

    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon