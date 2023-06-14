Grey Langur aka Hanuman monkey, believed to have escaped from Kerala zoo, spotted within premises

A recently brought-in Grey Langur, also known as a Hanuman monkey, broke free from its cage at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Tuesday evening. The neighborhood was given a caution alert owing to the violence present.

The Langur was spotted on Wednesday (June 14) on a tree inside the zoo itself. The authorities are trying to capture the animal and put it in the cage.

The incident took place before the zoo's doors opened to the public so that they could view the recently arrived animals. The langur jumped out of the cage and ran away from the zoo, which was part of the testing that led to the officials opening the cage. Officials at the Zoo have started looking for the monkey.

It is alleged that the zoo staff mishandled the recently arrived animals. The crew was careless with the animals. According to reports, the quarantine period of 15 days for the Hanuman monkey was not adhered to.

A brown Bengal monkey had before fled from the zoo while visitors were there. While the keepers were cleaning the cage, the 10-year-old male monkey broke out. The zoo doctor attempted to tranquilize the monkey with a gun, but the weapon malfunctioned and missed its target. As this monkey also belonged to the violent class, the authorities became concerned. More employees arrived and chased the monkey away with loud noises and stone-throwing. As soon as the monkey descended to the bottom, he was placed in a cage.