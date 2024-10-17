Health Risks: Fake ghee sold under Saras, Krishna brands seized in Jaipur raid

Fake desi ghee sold under the Saras and Krishna brands was seized in a Jaipur factory raid. Police confiscated over a thousand kilos of adulterated ghee, which could cause serious health problems.

Jaipur residents, beware! Whether it's Diwali or any other festival, the most commonly used food item has been found to be adulterated. We're talking about desi ghee, which was being sold for six hundred to seven hundred rupees per kilo but turned out to be fake. It was packaged in containers of the two most popular brands in not just Jaipur but all of Rajasthan.

Black marketing by selling cheap ghee

The Muhana police station in Jaipur reported that a factory in the Keshavwala area was raided this morning. It had been operating for about a year. Fake desi ghee was being packaged in Saras and Krishna brand containers. Shopkeepers were selling this ghee for up to a hundred rupees cheaper so that they could sell it in larger quantities. Over a thousand kilos of ghee have been seized from here. This is a major action in Jaipur before the festival.

Fake ghee can cause dangerous diseases

According to doctors, fake ghee is often adulterated with palm oil, essence, and other inedible substances. Continuous consumption can lead to seven types of serious diseases. These include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, miscarriage, stomach pain, and other problems. Last night, over a hundred kilos of contaminated fake paneer were seized in Sikar district. In addition, hundreds of kilos of spices made using unsanitary methods were also seized.

