Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Risks: Fake ghee sold under Saras, Krishna brands seized in Jaipur raid

    Fake desi ghee sold under the Saras and Krishna brands was seized in a Jaipur factory raid. Police confiscated over a thousand kilos of adulterated ghee, which could cause serious health problems.

    Health Risks: Fake ghee sold under Saras, Krishna brands seized in Jaipur raid RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Jaipur residents, beware! Whether it's Diwali or any other festival, the most commonly used food item has been found to be adulterated. We're talking about desi ghee, which was being sold for six hundred to seven hundred rupees per kilo but turned out to be fake. It was packaged in containers of the two most popular brands in not just Jaipur but all of Rajasthan.

    Black marketing by selling cheap ghee
    The Muhana police station in Jaipur reported that a factory in the Keshavwala area was raided this morning. It had been operating for about a year. Fake desi ghee was being packaged in Saras and Krishna brand containers. Shopkeepers were selling this ghee for up to a hundred rupees cheaper so that they could sell it in larger quantities. Over a thousand kilos of ghee have been seized from here. This is a major action in Jaipur before the festival.

    Fake ghee can cause dangerous diseases
    According to doctors, fake ghee is often adulterated with palm oil, essence, and other inedible substances. Continuous consumption can lead to seven types of serious diseases. These include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, miscarriage, stomach pain, and other problems. Last night, over a hundred kilos of contaminated fake paneer were seized in Sikar district. In addition, hundreds of kilos of spices made using unsanitary methods were also seized.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days gcw

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH) shk

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH)

    Salman Khan receives death threats: Mumbai police catches Haryana man for 'planning' actor's killing RBA

    Salman Khan receives death threats: Mumbai police arrests Haryana man for 'planning' actor's killing

    Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death anr

    Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death

    Baba Siddique murder: Shooters failed 10 times in assassination attempt last month before fatal strike shk

    Baba Siddique murder: Shooters failed 10 times in assassination attempt last month before fatal strike

    Recent Stories

    Shweta Tiwari Bikini Photos Dubai Vacation Viral Pictures vkp

    Shweta Tiwari's Bikini photos set internet on fire

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days gcw

    GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways cut down advance ticket booking period to 60 days from 120 days

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH) shk

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH)

    Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against New Zealand, sets embarrassing record among active players dmn

    Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against NZ, sets embarrassing record among active players

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth ATG

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon