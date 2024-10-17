Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayab Singh Saini becomes Haryana CM again, takes oath for second term in Panchkula

    The BJP's victory was particularly notable in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), where the party flipped eight of the 17 reserved seats. One of the most prominent wins occurred in Hodal, where BJP candidate Harinder Singh unseated Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

    Nayab Singh Saini was on Thursday (October 17) sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive time, marking a significant milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it secured its third straight term in the state. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Parade Ground in Panchkula, near Chandigarh, and was attended by several high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and 18 Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states. The event was seen as a show of the BJP's political strength ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

    Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini. This is his second term as Chief Minister, having first assumed the role in March this year, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar.

    Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Saini paid visits to various religious sites in Panchkula, including the Valmiki Bhawan, a local gurdwara, and the Mansa Devi temple, to offer his prayers.

    The BJP defied expectations in the recent October 5 assembly elections, winning 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana Legislative Assembly and securing another term in office. The Congress, the main opposition party, managed to win 37 seats, while regional parties like the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) struggled to make any significant impact. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), once a dominant force in Haryana politics, was reduced to just two seats.

